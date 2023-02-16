It’s ladies’ night Friday when the popular Portland-based Live Wire Radio show hits Eugene for a one-night stand. Host Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello (pictured) bring their wit and mix it with depth from two accomplished authors — Lauren Fleshman and Erica Berry — and viral stand-up comedian Abby Govindan as well as music from Baroque Betty, backed up by Mood Area 52. Fleshman, a retired world class distance runner whom The New York Times described as “most likely being the best American distance runner never to make an Olympic team” because of injuries, has transformed herself into an entrepreneur and forceful advocate for women in sports. Her new book is Good for a Girl: My Life Running in a Man’s World. Berry, who lives in Portland, is the author of Wolfish, a study of the cultural legacy of the wolf that has elements of memoir, environmental writing and societal criticism. Govindan, only 25 years old, has been pursuing comedy for the past five years, and she is touring the country with her show How To Embarrass Your Immigrant Parents. As for Baroque Betty, Eugene music fans know her well for her wanderings between folk, bluegrass and minimalist rock. This should be a fun show.

Live Wire Radio — with host Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello — is 8 pm Friday, Feb. 17 at the Hult Center’s Soreng Theater. Tickets are $30.