We Just Need More Fortune Cookies

Letters by Letters EditorPosted on

Calling Doctor Fortune Cookie! Is there any Eugene doctor left willing to take another Medicare patient? Maybe docs need an incentive to increase their quota — a tax break? Or for alternative free and harmless advice, is there a good Chinese restaurant that still gives out fortune cookies?

I’m 82 and I try every year now to find a doctor. I really miss fortune cookies, a tradition I’ve enjoyed all my life until recently, but available uniquely to Chinese cuisine in the West. Meanwhile, back in the cold Eastern U.S., other docs — top-secret documents — are invasive, roaming through the streets and suites, like urban tumbleweeds. There needs to be more balance and especially, more fun.  A little fortune cookie could help a lot.

Suzanne Shaffer

Eugene