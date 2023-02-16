We Just Need More Fortune Cookies

Calling Doctor Fortune Cookie! Is there any Eugene doctor left willing to take another Medicare patient? Maybe docs need an incentive to increase their quota — a tax break? Or for alternative free and harmless advice, is there a good Chinese restaurant that still gives out fortune cookies?

I’m 82 and I try every year now to find a doctor. I really miss fortune cookies, a tradition I’ve enjoyed all my life until recently, but available uniquely to Chinese cuisine in the West. Meanwhile, back in the cold Eastern U.S., other docs — top-secret documents — are invasive, roaming through the streets and suites, like urban tumbleweeds. There needs to be more balance and especially, more fun. A little fortune cookie could help a lot.

Suzanne Shaffer

Eugene