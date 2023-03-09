Gas Ban Is A Hoax

Everyone imagining there be something significant to be gained by mandating the substitution of electric appliances over gas ones is seriously deluding themselves. Gas exhaust in the quantities discussed here is simply not toxic enough to be concerned about. Gas prohibition of this sort will be about as effective a pollution preventative as a feather mounted on a fencepost to ward off hurricanes. It will only cause those who wish to have their choice to live somewhere else.

Lee Rothrock

Springfield

