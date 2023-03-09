It’s women’s weekend on the stage at beergarden and The Public House, and not a moment too soon. It’s time to ease the late winter blahs that have creeped in with the recent manic weather. The two venues, with a special nod to International Women’s Month, are hosting Muse: A Celebration of Women, Volume 1. The music covers a wide range of genres, and artists range from singer-songwriters Laura Ivancie and Matti Joy to the sound of urban groove with Elena Leona (The Elena Leona Project, pictured). That’s just for starters. Also on tap this weekend is music from Angelic Noise (a pop duo fronted by Angelic), singer-songwriter McKayla Marie and the female-led rock group 2016. The music may not erase the clouds in the sky — more rain is coming — but it will be a thoughtful, toe-tapping pleasure.

Muse: A Celebration of Women, Volume 1, is March 9 through March 12 at beergarden, 777 W. 6th Avenue, and Public House, 418 A Street in Springfield. Information on times for the performances is in the What’s Happening calendar. No cover at either venue.

