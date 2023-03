After driving the nightmare of 13th Avenue through downtown to the University of Oregon campus, I’m convinced that Pres. Joe Biden is moonlighting as Eugene’s head traffic engineer. It’s obvious that the goal of this project is to impede the flow of motor vehicle traffic rather than improve it, and to increase carbon emissions via mindless stop and go traffic control. Next thing you know, Old Joe will have all of us going in circles on Franklin Boulevard.

Don Richey

Eugene

