St. Patrick’s Day Events

It’s time to hoist that pint of Guinness or that shot of whiskey and try not to cry at the sound of those mournful Irish ballads. Instead, sway gently to Celtic folk tunes and enjoy the party. It’s St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, and the Pint Pot Public House leads off the festivities with its annual two-day blowout where the block on 17th Avenue between Pearl and Oak streets is cordoned off for music and merriment. The Lane Fire Brigade Pipes & Drums team will perform as well as the Willamette Valley Nomads hurling team. There are family-oriented tables at the event (think face painting), and still more music from Faroe Rum and Timothy Patrick & The Saints. If you’re in the mood for late night dancing on St. Patrick’s Day with an EDM bent, try the St. Patty’s Bash featuring Karl at The Big Dirty. Sports, in the rough and tumble way, also is on tap with POW Pro Wrestling “Hard Luck” returning to Eugene at Whirled Pies. There’s plenty to do, so dress green and “Sláinte to you and yours.”

The Pint Pot Public House St. Patrick’s Day celebration is noon to 1 am Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18, at Pint Pot, 195 E. 17th Avenue. Admission is $10. The St. Patty’s Bash featuring Karl is 9 pm Friday, March 17, at The Big Dirty, 844 Olive Street. $15. POW Pro Wrestling is 7 pm Friday, March 17, at Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Avenue. $10 — Dan Buckwalter

