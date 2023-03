Your article on Oregon parks (“There’s a Pass For That,” March 2) ran with a photo of Yosemite National Park, which is not in Oregon. I’ve sent you a photo from Howard Buford Park in Lane County. Feel free to use it with any of your other articles about Oregon parks.

Michele Novak

Eugene

Editor’s note: Thanks for the offer. The article was on recreation passes to local, state and national parks, such as Yosemite.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP