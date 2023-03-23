Thanks For Sullivan

I’m so glad that EW is again carrying “Outdoors” by my buddy Bill Sullivan. I’ve purchased some books and attended some lectures, so we’re buddies, OK? When Bill recommended a hike to the old growth forest at McGowan Creek, he was spot-on: It’s a beautiful short drive to moss-draped trees and the meandering burble of water surrendering to gravity. Being an old growth myself, I misread the directions and walked about two miles out of my way, but the day was glorious. Thanks, buddy, for the great trip tip.

Rebecca McCroskey

Eugene

