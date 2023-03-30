Native American Student Association at LCC presents the annual Lane Powwow

The colors will be bold, the headdresses majestic and the pride self-evident Saturday when the Native American Student Association at Lane Community College presents the annual Lane Powwow. It’s a chance to grow and strengthen the community in a family-oriented setting, says Wesley Scott, a student at LCC who is co-chair of the NASA student union and a member of the Yurok Tribe from Northern California. “It’s about being positive and community-oriented,” he notes. “Along with representing our race.” Two Grand Entries will mark the occasion, both led by Scott and fellow LCC student and co-chair Jordan Davis-Jackson of the Quileute Nation in Washington state. Between those two exhibitions of dance, inside the LCC gymnasium for the first time since 2019, is a salmon dinner at the LCC Longhouse. This is a wonderful opportunity for the public to support Native people in the region as they honor and preserve their culture.

The Native American Student Association at Lane Community College presents the annual Lane Powwow with grand entries at noon and 6:30 pm Saturday, April 1, at the LCC gymnasium, 4000 E. 30th Avenue. A salmon dinner cooked over an open fire is 5 pm at the LCC Longhouse. More information is at Lanecc.edu, search “powwow.” FREE.

