Note From A Happy Subscriber

A big thank you to Eugene Weekly for their subscription service.

I moved up the road to Brownsville a few years ago, and I can’t always get my weekly dose of “local in the valley, what’s on and where.” It doesn’t help that I drive trucks, and so miss out some weeks completely.

I now know that my small subscription helps keep our gem of a resource alive, and I’m very grateful that every Thursday my mailbox has a welcome that isn’t a bill or a credit card offer.

Thank you all, and long may the paper prosper.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

Peter Tildesley

Brownsville