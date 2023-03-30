Weed and Capitalism

THANK YOU, REP. HOYLE

Congressional Representative for Oregon District 4 (which includes Lane County) Val Hoyle spoke at the City Club of Eugene Feb. 24. I really appreciated her call-out that Oregon experiences the brunt of climate change.

The newly named “fire/smoke season” that affects us all is not the only culprit; the coastal ecosystem from which so many Oregonians draw livelihoods is also being affected by increasing ocean acidification. I was most excited to hear her plan for building an expanded “green port” in Coos Bay, a project that could bring thousands of jobs to the area.

I had a feeling that a “green port” had something to do with it being environmentally friendly and I looked it up to confirm. I do not live in Coos Bay, but, from the outside, this sounds like a great economic opportunity. Hoyle even brought up the possibility of using that larger port to help build a floating offshore wind farm. That proposed installation could produce three gigawatts of electricity — enough for approximately 2.25 million households. As Hoyle stated, however, local communities and fishermen may be impacted by such an installation, and it is imperative that their concerns be fully addressed before moving forward. I sincerely appreciate that she is considering a variety of possible ways of protecting the climate while looking out for Oregonians.

Transitioning to environmentally friendly technologies can simultaneously develop the local economy, reduce local pollution, and make Oregon a leader in the fight against climate change.

Ben Rubin

Eugene