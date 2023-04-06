The Freedom To Pump

Oregon needs to be a self-serve state. I work at a local gas station and sometimes we are short staffed. Sometimes, I am the only one there working in the convenience store. Where I work, the cashier can’t leave the store unattended, so it’s impossible for us to help our customers even though we want to.

Most of my customers actually prefer to pump their own gas. Oregon just needs to get on the same page as all of the other states and let the people pump their own gas if they choose to. I understand that some people can’t or prefer to have their gas pumped for them. That is why we need the Oregon Legislature to pass this law to allow Oregonians to be able to pump their own gas. It just makes sense.

Daphne Loose

Eugene

