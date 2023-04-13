A WNBA Team For All Of Oregon

As a proud Oregonian, I’m excited about the prospect of a WNBA franchise coming to our state. I want to give a big shout-out to those who are working hard to make it happen, including Kelly Graves, the coach of Oregon’s NCAA women’s basketball team, and our U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden.

I think it’s great that we could be getting a team, but I’d like to suggest a few tweaks to make it even better. First, I think the team should be branded as “Oregon” rather than just “Portland.” That way, we can represent the entire state and give a nod to the many great communities throughout.

Second, I think it would be awesome if the team played a few games each year at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. That way, we can showcase the talent of female athletes from all over the state and give fans in other cities a chance to catch a game without having to make the trek up to Portland.

Overall, I’m thrilled about the prospect of a WNBA team in Oregon, and I think it’s a great way to promote women’s sports and give more opportunities for female athletes. Let’s keep working hard to make it happen!

Tony McCown

Eugene