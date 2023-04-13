It’s spring in the southern Willamette Valley, which usually means that it’s a glorious time to curl up indoors with a good book because the sky seems to be painted a permanent gray and the air is chilly. However, the forecast currently calls for a drier, if still cloudy weekend, so bookworms have every reason to step out of their reading comfort zone and head to the annual Friends of Eugene Public Library Benefit Book Sale at the Lane Events Center. The two-day benefit sale features gently used and like-new books, most of which start at $2. Choices include fiction and nonfiction in paperback and hardcover that cover all genres, audio books, sheet music, vintage magazines and a large selection of children’s books as well as CDs and DVDs. An additional fundraiser is a silent auction held for three handcrafted Little Free Library boxes to help get even more books into people’s hands. All proceeds from the all-volunteer run event helps support Eugene Public Library activities and events, including the summer reading books and programs for children and teens.

The Friends of Eugene Public Library Benefit Book Sale is 9 am to 4 pm Saturday, April 15, and 10 am to 3 pm Sunday, April 16, at the Lane Events Center Performance Hall, 796 W. 18th Avenue. Admission is FREE. — Dan Buckwalter

