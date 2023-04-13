Watch For Pedestrians

Since 2016 Oregon has had an average of 78 pedestrian deaths a year. In 2020 more than 6,500 pedestrians and more than 930 cyclists died in the U.S. An increase from 2019 despite a decrease in vehicle miles traveled in 2020. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found, in 2020, that 31 percent of pedestrians and 16 percent of drivers involved in fatal pedestrian crashes had blood alcohol levels above the limit for drivers. In 2021 U.S. pedestrian deaths had risen to about 20 a day. Historic levels.

A large number of U.S. pedestrian deaths were homeless people. They are outside and often camping out of the way by roadsides, and sometimes have mental or addiction problems.

Here in Springfield I have almost been hit many times. The main culprit I have noticed is turns where the lights tell oncoming traffic to turn the moment the walk light comes on. The driver is watching their light and doesn’t see the pedestrian’s light has come on.

One of the reasons I rent in my neighborhood of Springfield is because of the convenient walking distance to stores.

I only ask that people take another look, slow down, make sure. They don’t want to know what it feels like to hit someone and possibly to kill them.

Lisa Marie Sumner

Springfield