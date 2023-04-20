Affordable For Whom?

The Eugene City Council has approved what they call affordable housing on the riverfront. The Portland-based developer is building a 95-unit apartment complex with rents starting at $2,100 per month for a studio and up to $2,793 for a two-bedroom apartment. They have been granted 10-year property tax exemptions for this project and two others. During this time, all property owners in Eugene will be given regular property tax raises.

This is not acceptable. Perhaps homeowners should stop paying their property taxes in protest?

Marlene Pearson

Eugene

