Alltucker For LCC Board

As a current Lane Community College board member, I believe that Kevin Alltucker would be a great addition to our board. His 20 years classroom teaching experience as a university professor gives him a unique perspective that is an asset to the board.

Community colleges have unique challenges in the post-COVID world. Part of that is to increase enrollments, not just with traditional students (18-22 years) and non-traditional students, but also with workforce skills learners, high school students, and traditionally marginalized communities. We have worked on increasing access over the last two years (5 percent year to year increase in enrollment), and Alltucker will support policies that will expand that.

Additionally, I support Alltucker because he shows up.

Alltucker has attended several events at Lane Community College to meet students, staff and community leaders. He has taken time to learn about different programs, like our state of the art computerized numerical control facilities. He has also toured the Small Business Development Center, where we help Lane County residents with business counseling to start, grow and sell their businesses. He takes the time to see the different ways LCC supports workforce and economic growth within Lane County.

His all-in mentality towards higher education, students and the greater Lane community shows his commitment. And, once again, he would be an asset to the board.

Austin Folnagy

Vida