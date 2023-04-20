Electric Station Lament

I am very disappointed to hear that an Old Spaghetti Factory (a chain restaurant) will be moving into the old Oregon Electric Station building. It’s a real shame that someone couldn’t find a better use for that historic building. What about a museum or a food hall with different stalls highlighting local food — like the Fork Forty Food Hall in Salem? Even using it as City Hall would be a much better use in my mind. I’m all for utilizing the space and creating jobs, I’d just like to see something more homegrown.

Dan Lombardi

Eugene

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP