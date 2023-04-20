Electric Station Lament

I am very disappointed to hear that an Old Spaghetti Factory (a chain restaurant) will be moving into the old Oregon Electric Station building. It’s a real shame that someone couldn’t find a better use for that historic building. What about a museum or a food hall with different stalls highlighting local food — like the Fork Forty Food Hall in Salem? Even using it as City Hall would be a much better use in my mind. I’m all for utilizing the space and creating jobs, I’d just like to see something more homegrown.
Dan Lombardi
Eugene