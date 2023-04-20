Everyone Needs A Place

It seems to me that, as a community, Eugene can do better than simply sweeping people up off the sidewalk while reading them the riot act for being inconveniently alive (“Fast and Furious,” EW 4/13.)

I think there should be a legal place of last resort for people who have no place to go. What century are we living in? Has nothing improved since the 16th-century poor houses, or the dying rooms they built in 19th-century Ireland so people could die out of the rain? We obviously need some kind of a regular public fund dedicated to one’s own space so that everyone has at least a last place to take a stand. It’s going to take money.

Anita Sullivan

Eugene

