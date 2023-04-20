Own Your Own Racism About 4J

Is it racist of me if I vote for the only Black member of the school board just because she’s Black? Am I being sexist to vote for a woman just because she’s female? Probably. But when the only Black woman ever to serve on the Eugene School Board perceives behavior by other white school board members as racist, it probably is racist.

I watched the recommended two-minute clip on YouTube, and what I saw was anger, discord and animosity from all the board members, not just one. I’ve read a little bit of bell hooks, so I’m no expert, but it looks like this animosity has been brewing for a long time, like centuries.

Rather than picking one person to blame, can’t you all find something to agree on? Instead of acting like children, try a mature approach. And, at the very least, own your racism.

Margaret Moore

