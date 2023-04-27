How About Health Care That Cares?

The sudden, unexplained and unexpected announcement of the imminent closure of McKenzie Midwifery and Lactation Services two weeks ago has left many families, mothers and babies in our community scrambling to find new providers.

Our area is about to lose a safe, caring and effective healthcare service that serves those most in need. It is currently the only hospital-associated midwifery practice and has had extremely positive patient outcomes.

McKenzie Willamette Hospital and its new CEO David Butler are demonstrating in real time how individuals and future generations lose in a for-profit health care system.

If you want to be part of the growing protest of this injustice, check out SaveMidwives.com and follow us on social media @savemckenziemidwives.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

Iyla Hopkins

Eugene