It’s a study in contrast that is melodic. Alice Howe and Freebo — she of the naturally rich voice that brings soul to roots music; he the iconic rock and blues bassist best known for a decade-long collaboration with Bonnie Raitt — have teamed up for a thoughtful and well-received album, and they will perform at a house concert in Eugene. Howe and Freebo, who have been working together on stage and in the studio since 2017, are touring in support of Howe’s latest album, Circumstance. It was released in April and produced by Freebo at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Howe displays in the album her vocal range and writing chops with songs that take the listener on a wonderful journey across the Americana soundscape. She was selected the best female artist in the 2023 International Acoustic Music Awards. Besides his work with Raitt, Freebo has also recorded with Crosby, Stills and Nash as well as Maria Muldaur, John Mayall, Ringo Starr, Dr. John and Neil Young.

Singer-songwriter Alice Howe and bassist Freebo perform in a house concert 7:30 pm Wednesday, May 10, at 70 E. Howard Avenue. $15.

