It was disheartening, but no surprise, to learn that the Eugene City Council is considering drastic cuts in the city’’s support of the Greenhill Humane Society. But let’s be realistic — the Eugene taxpayers cannot afford to fill the local property developers’ stockings with MUPTE gifts and also support a bunch of indigent, un-housed cats and dogs.

Those dumb animals can’t even spell “campaign funds,” let alone contribute any.

Henry J. Bielefeld

Springfield

