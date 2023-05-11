Mother’s Day weekend is upon us, a time to salute all mothers for the hard daily work they do. They deserve the attention, and S.A.R.A’s 16th Annual Plant and Artisan Sale Fundraiser has everything they — all of us — need to both spruce up our front and backyards as well as getting all of us off to a strong start with the vegetable garden. The two-day event is S.A.R.A.’s main fundraiser, supporting its mission to rescue, assist and advocate for lost and homeless animals. To that end, S.A.R.A.’s Plant and Artisan Sale features unique hanging baskets and one-of-a-kind gift plants. It also has a wide selection of vegetable and herb starts as well as perennials and annuals, pollinator attracting plants, gardening supplies and more. There’s also art ranging from ceramics to metal yard art. Need another reason to hop on over to the sale? All proceeds this year go to S.A.R.A.’s rescue cat program. Purrfect.

S.A.R.A’s 16th Annual Plant and Artisan Sale Fundraiser is 10 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and May 14 at S.A.R.A.’s Treasures, 871 River Road.

