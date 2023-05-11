Support Leech For The City Council

I will be voting for Lyndsie Leech for the ward 7 Eugene City Council seat.

Leech was appointed by the council after Claire Syrett was recalled by organized regressives defending their privileged middle-class homeowner status quo. For years they’ve opposed homeless shelters, apartments, affordable housing, renter protections, mass transit, banning natural gas and anything else progressives want. Barbie Walker is their candidate.

In her short time on the council, Leech has emerged as a voice for the homeless. While the other councilors are writing ever tighter rules about where the homeless can’t be — pretty much everywhere — Leech has spoken up for more places where they can be. She deserves our support.

Lynn Porter

