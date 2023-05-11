He has trekked thousands of miles of wilderness and backcountry trails, mostly in Oregon, and chronicled his findings in easy-to-read and informative fashion in more than two dozen books and numerous newspapers columns, including these days in Eugene Weekly. Now, William L. Sullivan gives an afternoon talk at The Shedd Institute on May 17. William L. Sullivan: New Hikes in the Central Oregon Cascades is a snapshot of the newly released edition of his guidebook — 100 Hikes: Central Oregon Cascades — and will take listeners on a tour of new or dramatically altered trails between Bend, Salem and Eugene. Included are reopened trails that suffered severe damage in wildfires the past two years as well as alternative trails that don’t require permits and new hikes near Sisters, Springfield and Albany. This is Bill Sullivan, the award-winning master storyteller, so everyone should expect rich tales about local history, plants and outdoor lore, too.

“William L. Sullivan: New Hikes in the Central Oregon Cascades” is 4:30 pm to 7 pm Wednesday, May 17, in the Sheffer Recital Hall at The Shedd Institute, 285 E. Broadway. There will be light refreshments at 4:30 pm, and the presentation begins at 5:15 pm. $8.

