Recycle Old North Eugene High

I think that it’s sad that the original North Eugene High School will be torn down after the end of this school year. There could be so much more life left in that old school. Turn it into apartments for hardworking people who are struggling to find affordable places to call home. Adjoining classrooms could be turned into two bedroom apartments, while a single classroom could be a one bedroom apartment. Turn the cafeteria into a restaurant that is open to both the community and residents of the apartments. The offices and library could be turned into some retail space. And please keep those big beautiful cedar trees.

Daphne Loose

Eugene

