It is simply unbelievable that vast tax breaks are given to so many in this town, yet the city cannot find the small funds needed for animal services. Among so many services that define our community, services for animals aren’t first, second or third, but certainly must be maintained. Tack on small riders to contracts managing tens of millions of dollars of projects throughout the city. Chump charge to these developers. It breaks my heart.

Paul Schultz

Eugene

