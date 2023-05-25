Obesity Is A Health Problem That Can Be Solved

As mentioned on CountyHealthRankings.org, obesity — having a body mass index greater than 30 — was at 30 percent in our health behaviors section of the county health rankings website, with our access to exercise opportunities being 90 percent and a food environment index of 7.6 out of 10 in our area. It is noted that 18 percent of Lane County residents reported little to no activity outside of work, so that is part of why our number is 30 percent. As it states, we do have plenty of family friendly activities in our area such as biking/hiking trails, lakes/rivers/the coast and camping areas.

However, genetics and many disease processes, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis and congestive heart failure, can impair individuals from getting around as often. medications for these issues along with mental health issues can cause weight gain as a side effect, such as prednisolone or SSRIs. According to Healthline.com, low impact exercises such as yoga can help control weight as well as a healthy diet.

Since we have the Lane County Farmers Market every Tuesday and Saturday, and every third Thursday of the month night markets throughout the year, fresh foods are readily available. Staying aware of these events and activities can be shared on social media sites on when and where they are happening. Especially when 90 percent of households in America have at least a smartphone, according to Pew Research Center. This is just a small step to help solve the complex obesity puzzle as there are socio-economic issues at play as well.

Sabrina Recalde

