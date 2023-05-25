Whether your prom night years ago was a night to remember fondly with the love of your youth or a night of awkward social fumbles for which you want a do over, The Monkey’s Paw Tiki Bar is the place to be May 26. That’s the host venue in Springfield for the first ever Tiki Prom for Adults — A Night Under the Palms, co-produced by Athena Delene. DJ Drake will be on hand, and music will be provided by Minor Mirage and Whiteaker Hot Club. There’s also the Delene & Company photo booth, food carts, clowns on call, surprise unconventional crownings and, of course, the prom court. The star of the night, however, might be Hairy Terry, the gorilla who appears, then vanishes as if he’s the Easter bunny or Santa Claus. “Hairy Terry is known to appear only in the cover of nightfall,” Delene says, “when DJ Drake plays Peter Garbriel remix and all the prom queens are on the dance floor.”

Tiki Prom — A Night Under the Palms is 7 pm Friday, May 26, at The Monkey’s Paw, 420 Main Street, Springfield. Tickets are $25 for individuals and $40 for couples and include one “Hot Mirage” cocktail, prom photos and other surprises.

