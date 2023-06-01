Bringing Beauty Back 

The Eugene Beauty Expo, taking place June 24 and 25, is the epitome of a dream becoming a reality for local salon owner Krisma Pickering. The owner of Krismatic Salon and Day Spa, Pickering orchestrated the event from inception to hosting in partnership with her fiancé, Travis Hill, a local award-winning barber. While events like this are not new, this is the very first time an event of this caliber is coming to Eugene.

Beauty expos are education-focused, allowing professionals to come together to learn the latest techniques and trends and to get hands-on experience with products. The beauty industry is very dynamic and ever changing, and professionals are required to complete continuing education to maintain licensure. Expos like this one are an opportunity to meet this education requirement in a communal setting with a unique hands-on approach.

Alisha Basham, who owns Bash Hair Studio in Eugene, says, “I’m seriously excited for the educators they are bringing in, stuff like this never comes to Eugene.” She says that typically she would have to go somewhere like Las Vegas to take a class like this — something that is not always affordable for those in the industry. While the event is geared towards professionals and students in the beauty industry, it is open to the public and beauty enthusiasts alike. Though this is the first time the event is running, Pickering says her plan is to make this an annual event and has a contract already in place for the 2024 expo late next summer.

The Eugene Beauty Expo is 11 am to 7 pm Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, at the Lane Events Center, 796 W. 13th Avenue. Tickets are $65 to $175 at EugeneBeautyExpo.com. Use the code SALONSERVICES to save 20 percent on your tickets.

