Country Goodness Awaits

Shakey Graves (Alejandro Rose-Garcia) makes mystical, twangy, country and folk-centric Americana music, and it’s coming to McDonald Theatre this summer.

You’ve probably heard the gravelly one-man-band’s tracks “Roll the Bones” and “Ready or Not.” His newest album, Deadstock — A Shakey Graves Day Anthology, is a collection of country-Americana tracks. Grumbly distorted blues guitar and occasional surf-rock chords under Graves’s delay-washed vocals make for a perfect summer-time sound.

Most of the songs on the album are lower volume, which might make for a different energy than the rootin’-tootin’ country-rock and Americana that Graves has put out before, but that’s not to say the Austin, Texas-based artist won’t play those gritty, high-energy tracks at this show. Whatever he performs, Graves is bound to put on a raw and unforgettable show.

Opening for Shakey Graves is Nashville-based singer songwriter Katie Pruitt. Pruitt’s heartfelt songwriting and graceful delivery is enough to be a show of its own. This combination of artists on one ticket is a recipe for a night of country goodness.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

Shakey Graves performs 8pm Monday, June 12, at McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette Street. Tickets are $35 to $45.You can find tickets at the McDonald Theatre website or at Shakey Graves’ website: ShakeyGraves.com/tour.