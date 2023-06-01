Country Goodness Awaits

Shakey Graves (Alejandro Rose-Garcia) makes mystical, twangy, country and folk-centric Americana music, and it’s coming to McDonald Theatre this summer.
You’ve probably heard the gravelly one-man-band’s tracks “Roll the Bones” and “Ready or Not.” His newest album, Deadstock — A Shakey Graves Day Anthology, is a collection of country-Americana tracks. Grumbly distorted blues guitar and occasional surf-rock chords under Graves’s delay-washed vocals make for a perfect summer-time sound.
Most of the songs on the album are lower volume, which might make for a different energy than the rootin’-tootin’ country-rock and Americana that Graves has put out before, but that’s not to say the Austin, Texas-based artist won’t play those gritty, high-energy tracks at this show. Whatever he performs, Graves is bound to put on a raw and unforgettable show.
Opening for Shakey Graves is Nashville-based singer songwriter Katie Pruitt. Pruitt’s heartfelt songwriting and graceful delivery is enough to be a show of its own. This combination of artists on one ticket is a recipe for a night of country goodness.
Shakey Graves performs 8pm Monday, June 12, at McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette Street. Tickets are $35 to $45.You can find tickets at the McDonald Theatre website or at Shakey Graves’ website: ShakeyGraves.com/tour.