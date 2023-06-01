For the Young, Stuffed And Young At Heart

If you go down in the woods today, you’re sure of a big surprise

If you go down in the woods today, you’d better go in disguise

For every bear that ever there was

Will gather there for certain because

Today’s the day the teddy bears have their picnic

The Teddy Bear Picnic is a perfect family friendly summer event.

Located at the Amazon Community Center, the annual Eugene Public Library-sponsored event features music by Carleen and Mike Garden Variety Band, stories, crafts and, best of all, a medical clinic that Doc McStuffins would be proud of. Your stuffie friend can visit the doctor’s booth and receive a check-up, top-notch teddy medical attention and any needed stitches.

This is a free, all ages event guaranteed to warm your heart.

The Eugene Public Library’s Teddy Bear Picnic is 1 am to noon Saturday, July 15, at the Amazon Community Center, Building C, 2700 Hilyard Street, the Mark Lewis Imaginarium.