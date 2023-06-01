No Longer Young, But Still Giant

One of Young the Giant’s most popular songs is “Cough Syrup,” but when the song was originally released in 2008, the band was named The Jakes. After keyboardist Ehson Hasemian left in 2009, the group renamed itself. Their first album, the eponymous Young the Giant, also featuring “Cough Syrup,” was released in 2010.

Since then, the Irvine, California, indie rock band has released four more albums: Mind Over Matter, Home of the Strange, Mirror Master and American Bollywood. The band is touring this summer, and on August 15 the group performs at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend with opener Milky Chance.

Milky Chance is a German rock band that released its first single “Stolen Dance” in April 2013. The song was on Billboard’s Top 100 list for 25 weeks. Later that year the group released its first album, Sadnecessary.

Milky Chance was created by Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch in Kassel, Germany. The two met each other in high school. After the jazz quintet, Flown Tones, which both men were in was disbanded, the two stayed together and started posting music on YouTube. Their sound combines electronic beats with folk, jazz and indie influences.

Young The Giant, with Milky Chance opening, is 6 pm Wednesday, August 15, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend. General admission tickets are $59.