Summer Guide Listings

Weekly Events

These events occur each week; check with individual venues for holiday or other closures.

ARTS/CRAFTS

Tuesdays

Artistic Encounters, Tue., Wed. & Thu. thru Sept. 28, noon-1pm, Kesey Square, Willamette St & E. Broadway. FREE.

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesdays

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza, 85 E. 8th Ave.

Thursdays

Farmers Market: Night Markets (every 3rd Thu. thru Sept. 21), 6-10pm, Farmers Market Pavillion, 85 E. 8th Ave.

Saturdays

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza, 85 E. 8th Ave.

Upriver Organics Farm Stand, 9am-6pm Sat., 10am-4pm Sun., Upriver Organics, 44382 McKenzie Hwy., Walterville.

South Valley Farmers Market, 10am-2pm, South Valley Farmers Market, 7th & Main, Cottage Grove.

GATHERINGS

Mondays

Eugene Frontrunners: A run/walk club for LGBTQIA+ folx & friends, 6pm, Amazon (Rexius) Trail Lp., 24th Ave. & Amazon Pkwy. FREE.

Thursdays

Queer, Trans & Disability Group, 6-7pm. Email info@Transponder.Community for link & specific Thu. dates.

KIDS/FAMILY

Tuesdays

Pajama Storytime (thru July), 6pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

Wednesdays

Baby Storytime (thru July), 10:15am, Eugene Public Library. FREE..

Children’s Garden Club (ages 5-11), 4-6pm, Parker Learning Gardens, 31241 Lanes Turn Rd. $20.

Thursdays

Family Storytime (thru July), 10:15am, Bethel Branch Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd. FREE.

Storytime in the Park (thru July), 10:15am, Awbrey Park, 4291 River Rd.

Fridays

Family Storytime (thru July), 10:15am, Sheldon Library, 1566 Coburg Rd. FREE.

Saturdays

Family Storytime (thru July), 10:15am, 11:15am & 12:15pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

Playtime (thru July), 10:15-11am, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

MARKETS

Saturdays

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks, E. 8th Ave. & Oak St.

Sundays

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, Scobert Park, W. 4th Ave. & Blair Blvd.

Free Market, 1-3pm, Alluvium, 810 W. 3rd Ave.

NIGHTLIFE

Mondays

Bingo, 6-8pm, Gryff’s Pub, 720 S. A St., Spfd. FREE.

Cribbage, 6:30pm, ColdFire Brewing, 263 Mill St. 4-game tournament, $3 buy-in. Info at EugeneCribbage.com.

Trivia Mondays, 6:30pm, The Public House, 418 A St., Spfd. FREE.

Beats & Boards Eugene, 7pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. FREE.

Open mic, 7pm, Houndstooth Public House, 1795 W. 6th Ave. FREE.

What Do You Know? Trivia, 8pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. FREE.

Bingo, 9pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd. FREE.

Tuesdays

Bingo Tuesdays w/ Ty Connor, 6:30pm, The Public House, 418 A St., Spfd. FREE.

Geeks Who Drink Trivia, 7pm, Old Nick’s, 211 Washington St. FREE.

Trivia Tuesdays, 7-9pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. N/C.

What Do You Know? Trivia, 7-9pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway; Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St. & Pour House Tavern, 444 N. 42nd St., Spfd. FREE.

What Do You Know? Trivia, 8pm, Wild Goat, 1675 Franklin Blvd. FREE.

Karaoke Night, 9:15pm, Level Up, 1290 Oak St. FREE.

Wednesdays

What Do You Know? Trivia, 5pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE.

Beer, Banter & Quality Trivia, 6pm, Hop Valley Brewing Co., 990 W. 1st. Ave. FREE.

Trivia, 7pm, Drop Bear Brewery, 2690 Willamette St. FREE.

Open Mic, 7-8pm, The Kind Hop, 2023 River Rd. FREE.

What Do You Know? Trivia, 7pm, The Barger Grill, 4261 Barger Dr., & Side Bar, 1680 Coburg Rd. FREE.

Open Mic, 8:30pm, Mulligan’s Pub, 2841 Willamette St. FREE.

Karaoke, 9pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. FREE.

Karaoke, 9pm, The Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE.

Karaoke w/ Lyta Blunt, 9pm, Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway. FREE.

Thursdays

Bingo Thursdays!, 5pm, ColdFire Brewing Company, 263 Mill St. FREE.

Cribbage Tournament, 6:30pm, Falling Sky Delicatessen, 790 Blair Blvd. More info at EugeneCribbage.com.

Trivia! w/ Sam Nussbaum, 6:30pm, Claim 52 Kitchen, 1203 Willamette St, ste. 140. FREE.

Quality Trivia w/ Chris!, 6:30pm, Viking Braggot Co., 520 Commercial St Unit F. FREE.

Trivia w/ Rob & Lorraine, 7pm, Swallowtail Spirits, 111 Main St., Spfd. FREE.

What Do You Know? Trivia, 7pm, The Highlands, 390 E. 40th Ave. & The Pedlar, 416 Main St., Spfd. FREE.

Crystal Harmony Karaoke, 7:30pm, Happy Hours, 645 River Rd. FREE.

What Do You Know? Trivia, 8pm, Doc’s Pad, 710 Willamette St. & The Wild Goat, 1675 Franklin Blvd. FREE.

Karaoke, 9pm, The Monkey’s Paw Tiki Bar, 420 Main St., Spfd. FREE.

Lip SYNC Xtravaganza w/ Petra Etc, 9pm, Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway. FREE.

Thursday, June 8

ART/CRAFT

Paintings by Alysia Crawford, David Diethelm, Carol Petty & Taghrid Ghadban, thru June 30, New Zone Gallery, 110 E. 11th Ave.

World Oceans Day — Meet Fossil Creatures from the Deep, 6-7pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/ gen. admission.

MUSIC

Rempel, Mays Trio, jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. No cover (N/C).

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, rock, 6:30pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. $65.

The Traceys, Americana, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

The Willowas, 7pm, The Public House, 418 A St., Spfd. N/C.

Young Jim Carr, singer-songwriter, 7pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. N/C.

Jackie Greene, Americana-roots, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $30-35.

NIGHTLIFE

Wax Poetry Revue Burlesque, 9pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. $10.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Tri-City Dust Devils, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Friday, June 9

ART/CRAFT

Island Park Art Gallery: Gail Levine Reception, 5-7pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE.

COMEDY

Chris Franjola, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $20-25.

DANCE

The Academy of Ballet Fantastique presents: Once Upon a Time, 7pm today, 2pm June 10, Wildish Theater, 630 Main St., Spfd.

MUSIC

The Miller Brothers, 70s-80s covers, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Anya Lecuyer & Friends, rock, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

One Stop Punk Rock ft. Kotter, Take-Cover & Asher Fray from Security in Numbers, 7pm, 255 Madison, 255 Madison St. $5.

Joe Manis Quintet, 7:30pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $20.

Sin Documentos, rock, 7:30pm, The Public House, 418 A St., Spfd. N/C.

Alien Boy w/ Glare, rock, 9pm, John Henry’s, 881 Willamette St.$15.

Sugar Pine, Americana-bluegrass, w/ Llorona, 9pm, Sam Bond’s Garage, Address: 407 Blair Blvd. $5.

NIGHTLIFE

Laser Shows: Lizzo, 7pm, $7.50, Taylor Swift, 8pm, $7.50. Eugene Science Ctr., 2300 Leo Harris Pkwy.

Latinx Night, 9pm, Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway. $5.

Traveling Vampire Show, cirque & soul, 9pm, Old Nick’s, 211 Washington St. $25.75-200.75.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Tri-City Dust Devils, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Lane United Women vs. United PDX, 7pm, Civic Park, 2077 Willamette St. $10.

THEATER

Book of Will, 7:30pm today & June 11, 2:30pm, June 11 Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr Cottage Grove. $15-27.

Rent, The Musical, 7:30pm today & June 10, Actors Cabaret of Eugene, 996 Willamette St. $27-30.

Saturday, June 10

ART/CRAFT

Outdoor Sketching Group, 1-2:30pm, Alton Baker Park. $5-10.

BENEFITS

“Marvelous Maude’s Collage Ball” Fundraiser, music by RiFFLE, 6:30-10pm, Maude Kerns Art Ctr., 1910 E. 15th Ave. $50.

COMEDY

Laugh Track Town Series Finale, hosted by Max Brockmann & Bert Walpack, 8:30pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway. FREE.

DRAG

G.L.A.M!, 9pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. $8

GATHERINGS

E-Bike Expo, 11am, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. FREE.

The Sasquatch Brewers Festival, noon-5pm, The Ninkasi Better Living Room, 155 Blair Blvd. FREE admission.

KIDS/FAMILY

1PASS Launch Party, 9am-4pm today & June 11, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. FREE.

Wonder Gardening for Tots (ages 1-5), 10-11:30am, Parker Learning Gardens, 31241 Lanes Turn Rd. $20.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Compost Workshop, 10am-noon, GrassRoots Garden, 1465 Coburg Rd. FREE.

“Demystifying Fats” w/ Yaakov Levine, FNTP, 11am-noon, Natural Grocers, 201 Coburg Road. FREE.

LITERARY ARTS

Book signing-meet & greet w/ Karl Eysenbach, author of The Story of the Century, 2pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St.

MUSIC

Mallory Glaser, folk, 11am, South Valley Farmers Market, 7th & Main, Cottage Grove. N/C.

Greydogz, reggae-ska-blues, 1pm, Park Blocks, Oak St. & E. 8th Ave. N/C.

Acoustic Minds, singers-songwriters, 5pm, The Public House, 418 A St., Spfd. N/C.

Tommy Graven, Native American flute player, 5pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St. $15.

The Dubious Rubes, Americana, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, rock, 7pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $81.

Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus — Chosen Family!, 7:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. $10-20.

Greydogz, reggae-ska-blues, 8pm, Happy Hours, 645 River Rd. N/C.

Peter Case, singer-songwriter, 7:30pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave, $22-25.

Skip Jones and the Spirit of New Orleans, jazz-swing, 7:30pm, The Public House, 418 A St., Spfd. N/C.

Ten Spiders, folk-rock, 7:30pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. N/C.

MarchFourth, marching band-eclectic, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $25-30.

The Real McKenzies, Irish, 8pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. $18.

Alder Street, rock, 9pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd. $10.

Noise-A-Tron, post rock-synth, w/ Psyrup & CIA Hippie Mind Control, 9pm, John Henry’s, 881 Willamette St. $10.

NIGHTLIFE

Ghost House, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $5.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Native Plant Tour, 1-2pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History, 1680 East 15th Avenue.

SOCIAL DANCE

Contra Dance, 7-10:30pm, The Village School, 3411 Willamette St. $12-20, sliding scale. Info at EugeneFolklore.com.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Tri-City Dust Devils, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Sunday, June 11

DANCE

Xcape Dance Academy: Dance To Be Free — Student Showcase, 5pm, Hult Ctr. Tickets start at $20.

GATHERINGS

Friends of Hendricks Park Walking Tour, Kalapuya Ways, 1pm, Hendricks Park, Summit Ave & Skyline Blvd. FREE. Reg. at FriendsofHendricksPark.org.

KIDS/FAMILY

Fun w/ Textures, 1pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

MARKETS

Freedom Market Festival w/ Hummingbird Wholesale, noon-4pm, 150 Shelton McMurphey Blvd.

MUSIC

Eugene Symphony Guild: Music in the Garden, 10am-4pm, various locations in Eugene. $20-25, kids 10-under $5. Info & tickets at EugeneSymphonyGuild.org.

Linda Danielson, fiddle, & Janet Naylor, Celtic harp, 2pm, Eugene Masonic Cemetery, 25th Ave. & University St. N/C.

Jacob Weil, folk-roots, 4pm, The Public House, 418 A St., Spfd. N/C.

microphilharmonic: Brahms & Schönberg, 4pm today & 7:30pm June 12, The Shedd. $22-34

Shakey Graves, blues-folk-rock, 7:30pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st St., Jacksonville. Tickets start at $79.

Ascended Dead, rock, w/ Coscradh & Redivivus, 9pm, John Henry’s, 881 Willamette St. $12.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Tri-City Dust Devils, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Monday, June 12

ART/CRAFT

Arts & Culture Roundtables — Spring Series, 4-6pm, Midtown Art Ctr., 174 E. 16th Ave, FREE.

MUSIC

Shakey Graves, blues-folk-rock, w/ Katie Pruitt, 7pm, McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette St. $35-45.

Tuesday, June 13

SOCIAL DANCE

International Folk Dancing, 7:30-9:30pm, Friends Meeting, 2274 Onyx.

GATHERINGS

Read Together, 6pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

MUSIC

Trio Picea, classical, 7:30pm, Christian Science Church, 1390 Pearl St. $10-30.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Wenatchee Apple Sox vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Wednesday, June 14

ART/CRAFT

Flag Day Display, all day, Alton Baker Park encircling duck pond. FREE

KIDS/FAMILY

Walk It Off with the Y — Launch Party!, 5:30-6:30pm, Alton Baker Park. FREE.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Sensual Sensory Exploration w/ Dirty Lola, 6:30-8:30pm, As You Like It, 1655 W. 11th Ave. $40.

MUSIC

The Dewdroppers, jazz, 6:30pm, Thinking Tree Spirits, 88 Jackson St. N/C.

Jammin’ w/ the Pros, 7pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $3-5.

Meadow Rue, string band, 7pm, The Public House, 418 A St., Spfd. N/C.

SnailBones, punk, w/ Six Sundays & Stick Buck, 9pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd. $5

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Wenatchee Apple Sox vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Lane United Women vs. PDX FC, 7pm, Civic Park, 2077 Willamette St. $10.

TEENS

Rainbow Reads, an LGBTQIA2DS+ YA reading group for teens: June meeting, 4:30-6pm, Eugene Public Library.

Thursday, June 15

ART/CRAFT

Arts & Culture Roundtables — Spring Series, 4-6pm, Midtown Art Ctr., 174 E. 16th Ave. FREE.

MUSIC

KT & The Love Notes, folk, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd,, McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

The Brook & Steve Show, variety, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Russell James, singer-songwriter, 7pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. N/C.

Britt Festival Orchestra w/ Anne Akiko Meyers, violinist, 7:30pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st St., Jacksonville. $10-49.

Oasis Ensemble, classical, 7:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St. N/C.

Family Mystic, R&B-soul, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $25-28.

Generifus, indie-pop, w/ Bog Standard & Mime Trouble, 9pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blve. $5.

Grateful Dead Jam, 9pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. $5.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Wenatchee Apple Sox vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

THEATER

Book of Will, 7:30pm today, June 16 & June 17, 2:30pm June 18, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-27.

Friday, June 16

MUSIC

El Borko, surf rock, 6pm, Viking Braggot Co., 520 Commercial St., unit F. N/C.

The Henry Cooper Trio, jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Death Cab For Cutie, 6:30pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. Sold out.

Quinn Walker, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

Chris Stapleton, jazz-country, w/ Marty Stuart & Allen Stone, 7pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $115.

The Joanne Broh Band, jazz, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

The Just Clark Band, Americana, 7pm, Thinking Tree Spirits, 88 Jackson St. N/C.

Howlin’ Dogma, blues, 7:30pm, The Public House, 418 A St., Spfd. N/C.

The Dewdroppers, 7:30pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $15.

Blü Egyptian, funk-bluegrass-reggae, 8pm, Axe & Fiddle, 657 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. No price listed.

Flight Attendant, indie rock, w/ Nick Gamer, 9pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd. $5.

NIGHTLIFE

Laser Shows: David Bowie, 7pm, $7.50, Lady Gaga, 8pm, $7.50. Eugene Science Ctr., 2300 Leo Harris Pkwy.

Scrumptious Scoundrels Burlesque, 10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $10.

SOCIAL DANCE

Salsa & Bachata Night, 9pm, The Vets Club, 1626 Willamette St. $8.

THEATER

Rent, The Musical, 7:30pm today & June 17, 2pm June 18, Actors Cabaret of Eugene, 996 Willamette St. $27-30.

Saturday, June 17

ART/CRAFT

Outdoor Sketching Group, 1-2:30pm, Alton Baker Park. $5-10.

Paint & Sip — Wise Owl (Art w/ Alejandro), 7-9pm, 246 E. 5th Ave., ste. 224. $35-45.

DANCE

Bounce Gymnastics & Circus Arts Ctr.: How To Train Your Dragon, 1pm & 6pm, Hult Ctr. Tickets start at $23.

DRAG

Drag Bingo!, 5pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. First card FREE, $3 per card after.

GATHERINGS

10th Annual Eugene Peace Run, 9am, Alton Baker Park. FREE. Info & reg. at PalmoCenter.org.

Juneteenth Oregon 2023, noon-7pm today & noon-6pm June 18, Lillis Albina Park, N. Flint Street at N. Russell St., Portland. FREE.

CLDC’s 20th Anniversary Party, 5-10pm, Dorris Ranch, 205 Dorris St., Spfd. Don.

KIDS/FAMILY

Eugene Ballet Academy: Under the Sea, 2pm, Hult Ctr. Tickets start at $16.

Let’s Roll! Skate Party, 2-5pm, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. $7-10.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Gearing Up for Pollinator Week, 10am-2pm, OSU Extension Service, Lane County, 996 Jefferson St. FREE.

MUSIC

Katie Sontag, singer-songwriter, 11am, South Valley Farmers Market, 7th & Main, Cottage Grove. N/C.

Sage Vagabond, Americana, 5pm, Viking Braggot Co., 520 Commercial St., unit F. N/C.

Barenaked Ladies, rock, 6pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St ,Troutdale. $60.

Colin Trio, folk, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd,, McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

Geoffrey Mays, singer-songwriter, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

RIFFLE, blues-R&B-rock, 6pm, LaVelle Vineyards, 89697 Sheffler Rd., Elmira. N/.C..

The Blue Owens Band, blues, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

Death Cab for Cutie, 7pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $40.

Bake Club, Americana, 7:30pm, Viking Braggot Co., 520 Commercial St., unit F. N/C.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Princess Bride, 7:30pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st St., Jacksonville. $10-40.

Real Gone Trio, rockabilly, 7:30pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. N/C.

The Downhill Jam, skate-punk-rock, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $15-18.

Bad Luck Blackouts, punk, w/ Security in Numbers & Silence Mill, 9pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd. $5.

RECREATION

The Redmond Half Marathon, 10k & 5k Run, 7am, downtown Redmond, 6th Street & Evergreen. Redmond. Reg. at BendRaces.com.

Father’s Day Historic Neighborhood Tour, 10 -11:30am today & June 18, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St. FREE for dads, don.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Ballard FC vs. Lane United men, 7pm, Civic Park, 2077 Willamette St. $10.

POW! Pro Wrestling Presents: “Let It Reign,” 7pm, Whirled Pies Downtown, 199 W. 8th Ave. $30-35.

THEATER

Eugene Performing Arts Ctr. presents: Throwback Theatre, 6pm, Wildish Theater, 630 Main St., Spfd. $17.

SOCIAL DANCE

Hello Summer! 90s vs 2000’s Dance Party!, 10pm, Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd. $5.

Sunday, June 18

ART/CRAFT

Summer: Reflection of the Season, thru July 31, White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette St. FREE.

GATHERINGS

Eugene Juneteenth Celebration — “Black Hair Matters,” noon-7pm, Alton Baker Park. FREE.

KIDS/FAMILY

Fun w/ Building, 1pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

MUSIC

Stick Figure, reggae-dub, w/ Pepper & The Elovaters, 6pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $45.

Monday, June 19

GATHERINGS

Lifeguard and Swim Instructor Hiring Event, 4-6pm, Willamalane Park Swim Ctr., 1276 G St., Spfd. FREE.

MUSIC

Diana Ross, pop, 7:30pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st St., Jacksonville. $129.

Tuesday, June 20

KIDS/FAMILY

4-H STEAM Summer Camp, thru June 23, 9am-3pm daily, OSU Extension Service, Lane County, 996 Jefferson St. $40-50.

Bright Heart Circus Show Spectacular — Summer Reading Kick-Off Event, 10:30-11:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

MUSIC

Diana Ross, pop, 6:30pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale.Tickets start at $65.

Shedd Choral Society: Gustav Holst, 7:30pm, The Shedd. FREE.

Snarky Puppy, jazz, 7:30pm, The Hult Ctr. $45.50-75.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Bend Elks vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Eugene Emeralds vs Vancouver Canadians, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Wednesday, June 21

MUSIC

RIFFLE, blues-R&B-rock, 5:30pm, Heritage Courtyard at Oakway Ctr. Coburg Rd, & Oakway Rd. N/C.

Nathan Poehlke Big Band, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

Mike Oregano, reggae-hip hop, 7pm, The Public House, 418 A St., Spfd. N/C.

Karan Casey, Irish singer-songwriter, 7:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St. $22.50.

Holy Catholic Social Club, indie rock, w/ Parlor Hour & Noise Bloom, 9pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd. $5.

RECREATION

Walk It Off with the Y: Sports Fan Day, 5:30-6:30pm, Alton Baker Park,. FREE.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Bend Elks vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Eugene Emeralds vs Vancouver Canadians, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

TEENS

Poetry & Songwriting Workshop, 2pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

Thursday, June 22

BENEFITS

9th-Annual Bee Jazzy Celebration, 5:30-9pm, Silvan Ridge Winery, 27012 Briggs Hill Rd. $35.

GATHERINGS

Nature Night — Wetlands and Watersheds, 4:30-7:30pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/ gen. admission.

MUSIC

The Porch Band, folk, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Jerry Zybach, blues, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd,, McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

Whiskey Meyers, country, 6pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $45.

Mike Oregano, one-man band, 7pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. N/C..

Britt Orchestra: Schumann w/ pianist Timo Andres, 7:30pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st St., Jacksonville. $12-49.

Q Morrow, 7:30pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $15.

Hold Fast, alt rock, 9pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd. $5.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Bend Elks vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Eugene Emeralds vs Vancouver Canadians, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

THEATER

Book of Will, 7:30pm today, June 23 & June 24, 2:30pm June 25 , Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-27.

Friday, June 23

ART/CRAFT

54th Annual Summer Arts Festival, all day today, June 24 & June 25, Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. More info at Uvarts.com.

DANCE

#instaballet Community Workshop, 6pm, Sheldon Community Ctr., 2445 Willakenzie Rd. FREE.

GATHERINGS

The Black Sheep Gathering, all day today, June 24 & June 25, Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd E., Albany. Times & events at BlackSheepGathering.org.

Neurodiversity Festival, 5-8pm, Farmers Market Pavillion, 85 E. 8th Ave. FREE.

Night at the Raptor Center, 6pm, Cascades Raptor Ctr., 32275 Fox Hollow Rd. Reg. at CascadeRaptorCenter.org. $40.

MUSIC

Yonder Mountain String Band, roots, w/ Railroad Earth & Leftover Salmon, 5:30pm, The Cuthbert Amphitheater. $40.

Concrete Delta Trio, jazz-blues, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Adam Carlson, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

The Lloyd Tolbert Band, blues, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

Holus Bolus, one-man band, 7:30pm, The Public House, 418 A St., Spfd. N/C.

Knarly World, alt-rock, 9pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd. $5.

NIGHTLIFE

Laser Shows: Elton John, 7pm, $7.50, Prince, 8pm, $7.50. Eugene Science Ctr., 2300 Leo Harris Pkwy.

OUTDOORS

Pride Outside Wander w/ McKenzie River Trust, 6:30pm, Green Island, end of Green Island Rd. FREE. Reg. at Give.MckenzieRiver.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Cowlitz Black Bears vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Eugene Emeralds vs Vancouver Canadians, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

PDX vs. Lane United men, 7pm, Civic Park, 2077 Willamette St. $10.

THEATER

Rent, The Musical, 7:30pm today & June 24, 2pm June 25, Actors Cabaret of Eugene, 996 Willamette St. $27-30.

Saturday, June 24

DANCE

Eugene Performing Arts Center presents: Wanderlust, 5:30pm, Wildish Theater, 630 Main St., Spfd. $20.

DRAG

Drag Takeover, hosted by Karess Ann Slaughter, 9pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd. $10.

GATHERINGS

Monroe Festival, 10am-6pm, Monroe Community Ctr., 605 Main St, Monroe. FREE.

Bully Pioneers 2 NW #GoldChainTour, 1pm, Lane Events Center, 796 W. 13th Ave. $25, kids 12-under FREE.

KIDS/FAMILY

Children’s Celebration & Petfest, 10am, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd. FREE w/ non-perishable food item.

Family Bollywood Dance Party, 3pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

LECTURES/CLASSES

7 Ways to Help Our Pollinators w/ Brent of Plan Bees, 11am-1pm, Mountain Rose Herbs Mercantile Annex, 152 W. 5th Ave., #3. FREE.

Inflammation 101 w/Yaakov Levine, FNTP, 11am-noon, Natural Grocers, 201 Coburg Rd. FREE.

MUSIC

Big Ponderoo Folk Festival, all day today & June 25, Sisters. Info at BigPoneroo.com.

Chip Cohen, fiddler, 11am, South Valley Farmers Market, 7th & Main, Cottage Grove. N/C.

Los Lobos, rock, Taj Mahal with North Mississippi Allstars, 5pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater. $40.

Choro Na Cozinha, Latin, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Karyn Patridge, folk, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

RIFFLE, blues-R&B-rock, 6pm, Bennett Vineyards & Wine Co., 25974 OR-36, Cheshire. N/C.

The Traceys, Americana, 6pm, The Friendly Garden , 2758 Friendly St. N/C.

Yonder Mountain String Band, roots, 6pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $99.

Inner Limits, blues, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

Anya Lecuyer & Friends, rock, 7:30pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. N/C..

Britt Orchestra: Beethoven w/ violinist Alexi Kenney, 7:30pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st. St., Jacksonville. $12-49.

Marisa Frantz: Blowin’ In The Wind, 7:30pm, The Shedd. $18-32.

Vianna Bergeron, Brazilian jazz, 7:30pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $20.

NIGHTLIFE

Chemical Burn, goth-industrial, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $5.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Cowlitz Black Bears vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd, Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Eugene Emeralds vs Vancouver Canadians, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Sunday, June 25

GATHERINGS

Queer Eugene Movie Matinee Brunch, 2-5pm, 255 Madison, 255 Madison St. FREE.

KIDS/FAMILY

Fun w/ Paper Airplanes, 1pm, Eugene Public Library,. FREE.

MARKETS

Farmers & Crafts Market, 11am, Saginaw Vineyard, 80247 Delight Valley School Rd., Cottage Grove.

MUSIC

Timothy Patrick, variety, 1pm, Bennett Vineyards & Wine Co., 25974 OR-36, Cheshire. N./C.

Taj Mahal, hip hop-rap, 6pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $59.

Kelsea Ballerini, singer-songwriter, 7pm, Britt Music Festival,350 1st St., Jacksonville. Tickets start at $200.

The Deep End, deep dubs-bass-D&D, 9pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. $5.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Cowlitz Black Bears vs. Springfield Drifters, 1:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Eugene Emeralds vs Vancouver Canadians, 4:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Monday, June 26

KIDS/FAMILY

JSMA Summer Camps: STEAM: Design Thinking — ages 11-14 thru June 30, 9am-noon, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art (UO). Reg. at Ecommerce.Uoregon.edu.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Greg Boyle, SJ: Include Everyone. Love, God, 5:30pm, The Shedd. FREE.

Tuesday, June 27

DANCE

#instaballet Community Workshop, 2pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

GATHERINGS

Chess Club, 6-8:30pm, The Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette St. FREE.

MUSIC

Indigo Girls, folk rock, w/ Neko Case, 6:30pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $89.

Louis Tomlinson, singer-songwriter, 6:30pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. $50-55.

Wednesday, June 28

ART/CRAFT

Mark Clarke: Northwest Master, thru Aug. 12, Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette St. FREE.

DANCE

Raíces De Oregón: Ballet Folklorico — Traditional dances from Mexico, 10:30-11:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

GATHERINGS

We/Us/Ours, trans & gender diverse social hour, 6-8pm, 255 Madison, 255 Madison St. FREE.

MUSIC

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue & Ziggy Marley, 6pm, Edgefield,2126 SW Halsey, Troutdale. Tickets start at $99.

Kameron Tyler, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

Jammin’ w/ the Pros, 7pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway,. $3-05.

My Favorite Band, jazz, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

RECREATION

Walk It Off with the Y: Disco Day, 5:30-6:30pm, Alton Baker Park. FREE.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Corvallis Knights vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Thursday, June 29

KIDS/FAMILY

Oregon Rocks!, 2pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

MUSIC

Eric Leadbetter, vintage rock, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

FM Jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Trombone Shorty, jazz, 6pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $99.

Swing Shift Jazz Orchestra, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

Missing Mass, reggae-punk, 7pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. N/C.

Britt Orchestra: Ravel, Sibelius & Reid, 7:30pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st St., Jacksonville. $12-49.

Choro na Cozinha, 7:30pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $15.

Reggae Shock Out, 9pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. $5.

The Drolls, indie-punk, w/ Night Court & Titsweat, 9pm, John Henry’s, 881 Willamette St. $10.

Friday, June 30

GATHERINGS

Breakfast at the Bike Bridges — Greenway Bridge, 7-9:30am, Maurie Jacobs Park, End of Fir Ln. FREE.

MUSIC

The Blue Aces, blues, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

The Traceys, Americana, 6pm, 16 Tons Cafe, 2864 Willamette St. N/C.

Sarah Rose, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

The Survivors, rock, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

OBF: Bach: Magnificat, 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall (UO). $5-50.

Dancing Plague, rock, w/ Darkswoon, Major Hex, Shivering & Entresol (DJ Set), 9pm, John Henry’s, 881 Willamette St. $12.

NIGHTLIFE

Laser Shows: Pink Floyd: The Best of Echoes, 7pm, $7.50, The Beatles, 8pm, $7.50. Eugene Science Ctr., 2300 Leo Harris Pkwy.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

OVF Alliance vs. Lane United men, 7pm, Civic Park, 2077 Willamette St. $10.

Ridgefield Raptors vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

THEATER

Rent, The Musical, 7:30pm today & July 1, Actors Cabaret of Eugene, 996 Willamette St. $27-30.

Saturday, July 1

BENEFITS

Save the Bee Tea: A Joint Fundraiser for Save the Bee, 11am-12:30pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St. $45-50.

DRAG

Drag Bingo!, 5pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. First card FREE, $3 per card after.

GATHERINGS

Trans & Allies Social Hour, 10am-noon, Theo’s Coffee House, 199 W. 8th Ave #1. FREE

KIDS/FAMILY

Let’s Roll! Skate Party, 2-5pm, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S 32nd St., Spfd. $7-10.

MUSIC

Waterfront Blues Festival, thru July 4, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 750 SW Front Ave,, Portland. Lineup & ticket info at WaterFrontBluesFest.com.

Geoffrey Mays, singer-songwriter, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Three Finger Jack, folk, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd, McKenzie Bridge, OR.

Jason Isbell, country, 6:30pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $69.

Britt Orchestra: Abrams, Bernstein & Aaron Diehl, 7:30pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st St., Jacksonville. $12-49.

OBF: Schubert: Swan Song, 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall (UO). $5-40.

NIGHTLIFE

Caribbean Night, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $5.

RECREATION

Bristow 24/12/6 Loop Run, Elijah Bristow State Park, 38267 Wheeler Rd, Dexter. Reg. at GoBeyondRacing.com by June 24.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Pro Rodeo, thru July 4, Eugene Pro Rodeo, 90751 Prairie Rd. Ticket & event info (including fireworks schedule) at EugeneProRodeo.com.

Ridgefield Raptors vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Sunday, July 2

MARKETS

Eugene Native American Arts & Crafts Market, 10am-4pm, Farmers Market Pavillion, 85 E. 8th Ave.

MUSIC

OBF: Talbot: Path of Miracles, 2:30pm, Beall Concert Hall (UO). $5-40.

Swing Shift, swing-jazz, 6pm, Eugene Masonic Cemetery, 25th Ave. & University St. N/C.

Matt The Electrician, singer-songwriter, 7:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St. $21

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Ridgefield Raptors vs. Springfield Drifters, 1:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Monday, July 3

MUSIC

OBF: Bach at the Ballpark w/ Rodney Marsalis & Philadelphia Big Brass, 8pm, PK Park. $5-25.

Tuesday, July 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY

HOLIDAY

Creswell 4th of July Celebration, 7am-sundown, City of Creswell. More info at CreswellChamber.com.

Springfield’s Light of Liberty Celebration, 4-11pm, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd. $5 advance at Jerry’s Home Home Improvement or at SUB. $10 at gate (cash only), kids 5-under FREE.

RECREATION

Aquafina OTC Butte To Butte — 10k, 5k, 4-mile Mayor’s Walk, 6:30am. Reg. at ButteToButte.com.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Wednesday, July 5

MUSIC

Ron Bertucci/Olem Alves, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

OBF: Germanic Liederabend w/ soprano Susanna Phillips, 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall (UO). $5-40.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Tri-City Dust Devils, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

THEATER

Sanibonani: “A Zulu word meaning ‘Hello, how are you?’” 10:30-11:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

Thursday, July 6

MUSIC

Simple Trio, jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

The Brothers Reed, 70s-80s covers, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

Tai Shan, Americana singer-songwriter, 6:30pm, Thinking Tree Spirits, 88 Jackson St. N/C.

Delos Leo Erickson, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

Whirly Bop ft. Skip Jones, Steve Arriola, Theo Halpert & Sylvain Duplant., jazz-swing, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

OBF Vivaldi: The Four Seasons, 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall (UO). $5-50.

Old Crow Medicine, country, 7:30pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st St., Jacksonville. Tickets start at $89.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Tri-City Dust Devils, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

NW Star Nighthawks vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Friday, July 7

ART/CRAFT

Free First Friday at the Museum, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE.

Summer First Friday ArtWalks ft. Black Artists, 5:30-8pm, Farmers Market Pavillion, 85 E. 8th Ave. FREE.

DANCE

#instaballet at First Friday ArtWalk, 5:30pm, Capitello Wines, 540 Charnelton St. FREE.

FESTIVAL

Oregon Country Fair, 11am-7pm today, July 8 & July 9, Oregon Country Fairgrounds, 24207 OR-126, Veneta. $40-45.

GATHERINGS

McKenzie River Lavender Bloom, 10am-5pm today, July 8 & July 9, McKenzie River Lavender, 40882 McKenzie Hwy, Spfd. FREE.

MUSIC

Sublime, hip hop-rap, w/ Rome & Slightly Stoopid, 4pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr. $109.

Skip Jones Band, jazz-swing, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

The Olivia Fields Quintet, jazz, 6pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

Tyler Abbott, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. FREE.

OBF: Emerson String Quartet Farewell Tour, 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall (UO)., $5-50.

NIGHTLIFE

Latinx Night, 9pm, Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway. $5.

The Nocturne Revue, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $120.75.

SOCIAL DANCE

Salsa Music & Dancing w/ Orquesta Descarga 54, 8:45pm, The Vets Club, 1626 Willamette St. $13-15.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Tri-City Dust Devils, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

NW Star Nighthawks vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd Springfield.

Capital FC vs. Lane United men, 7pm, Civic Park, 2077 Willamette St. $10.

THEATER

Rent, The Musical, 7:30pm today & July 8, Actors Cabaret of Eugene, 996 Willamette St. $27-30.

The Music Man, 7:30pm today & July 8, 3pm July 9, The Shedd. $29-39.

Saturday, July 8

MARKETS

Summer Reading Book Sale, 10am-4pm, Eugene Public Library.

MUSIC

OBF: Mozart: Paris Symphony, 2:30pm, Beall Concert Hall (UO). $5-40.

Eric Leadbetter Duo, vintage rock, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

Spencer Doidge & Friends, jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Lisa Mann & Lara Price: “Double Dynamite,” blues, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

Nickel Creek, bluegrass, 7pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $89.

OBF: Brubeck Brothers Quartet, 7:30pm, Soreng Theater, Hult Ctr. $5-40.

NIGHTLIFE

Ghost House, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $5.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Tri-City Dust Devils, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Sunday, July 9

KIDS/FAMILY

Fun w/ Balance, 1pm, Eugene Public Library,. FREE.

MUSIC

Clefs of Insanity: an a cappella ensemble, 2pm, Eugene Masonic Cemetery, 25th Ave. & University St. N/C.

OBF: Silver Celebrations, 2:30pm, Silva Concert Hall, Hult Ctr. $5-60.

Michael Brewer & Matt Treder, 70s covers, 3pm, 255 Madison, 255 Madison St. $5.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Tri-City Dust Devils, 4:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Monday, July 10

KIDS/FAMILY

JSMA Summer Camps: Explore East Asia: Korea, Japan, China, ages 6-11 thru July 14, 9am-noon, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art (UO). Reg. at Ecommerce.Uoregon.edu.

James and the Giant Peach Summer Camp, theater camp, 3rd-5th grade, thru July 21, 9:30am-12:30pm, First Congregational Church, 1050 E. 23rd Ave. Info at RoseChildrensTheatre.org.

Buddies & Pals Summer Camp, theater camp, kindergarten-2nd grade, thru July 14, 1-4pm, First Congregational Church, 1050 E. 23rd Ave. Info at RoseChildrensTheatre.org.

“I Hope I Get It” Audition Bootcamp w/ Adriana Ripley, 8th-12th grade, thru July 14,, 4:30-6:30pm, First Congregational Church, 1050 E. 23rd Ave. Info at RoseChildrensTheatre.org.

MUSIC

OBF: Paul Jacobs All-Bach Organ Recital, 7:30pm, Central Lutheran Church, 1857 Potter St. $5-35.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Cascade Collegiate League vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Tuesday, July 11

GATHERINGS

Library in the Lobby, 9:30am, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. FREE.

Read Together, 6pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

MUSIC

OBF: Anthony McGill, clarinetist, & Gloria Chien, pianist, 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall (UO). $5-50.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Corvallis Knights vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Wednesday, July 12

KIDS/FAMILY

Okaidja Afroso: Music and Dance of Ghana, 10:30-11:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. N/C.

MUSIC

RIFFLE, blues-R&B-rock, 5:30pm, Oakway Ctr., 2350 Oakmont Way. N/C.

Jim Olsen, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

Thursday, July 13

COMEDY

Bored Teachers, 6pm, McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette St. $61.50.

KIDS/FAMILY

Dungeons & Decisions Puppet Show, 2pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

MUSIC

John Shipe, singer-songwriter, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

Mays/Rempel & friends, jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Jason Mraz & His Superband, pop, 6:30pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. $56.

The Traceys, Americana, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

OBF: Strauss: An Alpine Symphony, 7:30pm, Silva Concert Hall, Hult Ctr. $5-60.

The English Beat, ska, 8pm, Hult Ctr. Tickets start at $38.

NIGHTLIFE

Wax Poetry Revue Burlesque, 9pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. $10.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Corvallis Knights vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Friday, July 14

ART/CRAFT

Forests of Oregon ft. works by various artists, thru Sept. 2, White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette St. FREE.

KIDS/FAMILY

JSMA Summer Camps: Art Exploration Camp for Transgender & Gender Diverse Youth — ages 11-14 thru July 28, 1pm, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art (UO). Reg. at Ecommerce.Uoregon.edu.

MUSIC

The Miller Brothers, 60s-70s covers, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Chris Shuttleworth, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

RIFFLE, blues-R&B-rock, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery, 27012 Briggs Hill Rd. N/C.

Daddy Rabbit, 50s-60s rock, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

OBF: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I, ft. Angela Hewitt, 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall (UO). $5-50.

Lyle Lovett, singer-songwriter, 8pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $79.

THEATER

The Music Man, 7:30pm today & July 15, 3pm July 16, The Shedd. $29-39.

Saturday, July 15

DRAG

Drag Bingo!, 5pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. First card FREE, $3 per card after.

GATHERINGS

The 12th Annual Adkins Farm Blueberry Festival Blues & Brews, 9:30am-6:30pm, Adkins Blueberry Farm, 85995 Gossler Rd. FREE.

Flutestock in Elkton, 9am-10pm today, 9am-3pm July 16, Elkton Community Education Ctr., 15850 HWy 38 W., Elkton. FREE. Info at FluteStock.org.

The da Vinci Days Grand Kinetic Challenge 2023, 9am-9:30pm today, 10am-6pm July 16, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. FREE.

KIDS/FAMILY

Teddy Bear Picnic (Eugene Public Library),, 11am, Amazon Community Ctr., 2700 Hilyard St. FREE.

Let’s Roll! Skate Party, 6-8pm, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St Springfield. $7-10.

MUSIC

Geoffrey Mays, singer-songwriter, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Hayley McCurdy, singer-songwriter, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

Billy D & The Hoodoos, blues, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

Death Doula, rock, w/ Grim Earth, 7pm, John Henry’s, 881 Willamette St. $10.

OBF: Time For Three, Americana-classical, 7:30pm, Soreng Theater, Hult Ctr. $5-40.

Down North, soul punk, w/ Kids On Fire, 9pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd. $10.

Telekinetic Yeti, rock, w/ Stinking Lizaveta & Somnuri, 9:30pm, John Henry’s, 881 Willamette St. $15-18.

Sunday, July 16

KIDS/FAMILY

Fun w/ Building (Eugene Public Library), 1pm, Amazon Community Ctr., 2700 Hilyard St. FREE

Oregon Geo Fest, 11am-5pm, Broadway Ctr., 2100 W. Broadway. FREE.

MUSIC

OBF: Vaughan Williams: A Sea Symphony, 2:30pm, Silva Concert Hall, Hult Ctr. $5-60.

Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra, rock, 6pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $99.

The Avett Brothers, rock, 6:30pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. Sold out.

Subversive Sunday EDM Night, 9pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. $10.

Monday, July 17

KIDS/FAMILY

JSMA Summer Camps: Design, Build, Go! — Understanding Buildings, ages 6-11 thru July 21, 9am-noon, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art (UO). Reg. at Ecommerce.Uoregon.edu.

Tuesday, July 18

KIDS/FAMILY

Art & Tech Summer Youth Camp: Drawing, thru July 21, 1-5pm, Emerald Art Ctr., 500 Main St., Spfd. $140-160.

MUSIC

Stick Figure, reggae-dub, 6pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Ticket info at BendConcerts.com.

Ellie King, alt-indie, 7:30pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st St., Jacksonville. Tickets start at $89.

Scott Cook, folk, 7:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St. $18.50

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Walla Walla Sweets vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Wednesday, July 19

GATHERINGS

Lane County Fair, 11am-11pm today thru July 22, 11am-8pm July 23, Lane County Fairgrounds, 796 W. 13th Ave. Ticket info at AtTheFair.com.

MUSIC

Gus Russell, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

Leo Kottke, guitarist, 7:30pm, The Shedd. $38-45.

Lil Jon, rap, 7:30pm, Lane County Fairgrounds, 796 W. 13th Ave. Tickets at AtTheFair.com.

RIFFLE, blues-R&B-rock, 6:30pm, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave. N/C w/ gen. admission.

Shelley James & Callan Coleman, pop, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Walla Walla Sweets vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

THEATER

Seffarine: Moroccan Crossroads, 10:30-11:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

Thursday, July 20

COMEDY

Matt Rife, 7pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $79.

KIDS/FAMILY

Oregon Reptile Man, noon at Sheldon Community Ctr.,, 2445 Willakenzie Rd.; 2:30pm at Echo Hollow Pool, 1655 Echo Hollow Rd. & 5pm at Eugene Public Library. FREE.

MUSIC

Angelic Noise, singers-songwriters, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

The Brook & Steve Show, variety, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Jack Radsliff, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

Sara Evans, pop-country, 7:30pm, Lane County Fairgrounds, 796 W. 13th Ave. Tickets at AtTheFair.com.

Circle Jerks, punk, w/ Negative Approach & Scowl, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $34.

Grateful Dead Jam, 8pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. $5.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Walla Walla Sweets vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Friday, July 21

DRAG

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World Tour 2023, 8pm, Hult Ctr. $39.50-95.

GATHERINGS

Pie & Ice Cream Social, 11:30am-1:30pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $15-18.

MUSIC

FairWell Festival, thru July 23, Deschutes County Fairgrounds & Expo Rv Park, Redmond. Lineup, times & ticket info at FairwellFestival.com.

Henry Cooper Band, R&B, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Portugal. The Man, rock, 6:30pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. $54-60.

Sean Peterson, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

Quiet Riot, rock, 7:30pm, Lane County Fairgrounds, 796 W. 13th Ave. Tickets at AtTheFair.com.

Aki Kumar & Hank Shreve Band, bollywood-blues, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $20-25.

Sam Blasucci & Dan Horne Band, alt indie, 9pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. no price listed.

NIGHTLIFE

Scrumptious Scoundrels Burlesque, 10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $10.75.

THEATER

The Music Man, 7:30pm today & July 22, 3pm July 23, The Shedd. $29-39.

Saturday, July 22

COMEDY

Dude Perfect, 7pm, Matthew Knight Arena, 1776 E. 13th Ave, Tickets start at $69.

Tig Notaro: Hello Again, 8pm, Hult Ctr. $35-65.

MUSIC

MIG Fest, punk-ska, 2-8:30pm, Minto Island Growers, 3394 Brown Island Rd. S., Salem. $20 ages 13-up, $15 5-12, FREE 4-under.

Jazz Symbiosis, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W 3rd Ave. N/C.

RIFFLE, blues-R&B-rock, 6pm, LaVelle Vineyards, 89697 Sheffler Rd., Elmira, N/C

The Colin Trio, rock, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

The Traceys, Americana, 6pm, The Friendly Garden, 2758 Friendly St. N/C.

Goth Babe, alt indie w/ Husbands, 7pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. $37-40.

Rock’n Rewind, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

Scotty McCreery, country, 7:30pm, Lane County Fairgrounds, 796 W. 13th Ave. Tickets at AtTheFair.com.

NIGHTLIFE

Chemical Burn, goth-industrial, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $5.

SOCIAL DANCE

Country Western Line Dance Social, 6-8pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr.,, 215 W. C St., Spfd. $22-25.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

2023 INBF Cecil Phillips’ Classic, 9:30am-5:15pm, Eugene Christian School, 2895 Chad Dr. $50 at INBFNorthwest.com.

Sunday, July 23

BENEFITS

Bags & Brews Cornhole Tournament, benefit for ShelterCare, 3pm, Alton Baker Park. $50.

KIDS/FAMILY

Fun w/ Watercolors, 1pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

MUSIC

Ordinary Elephant, folk, 7:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St. $18.50.

Sheila E, pop, 5:30pm, Lane County Fairgrounds, 796 W. 13th Ave. Tickets at AtTheFair.com.

Monday, July 24

KIDS/FAMILY

“Ready, Set, Sing!” Camp w/ Jackie Byers, 2nd-5th grade, thru July 28, 9:30am-12:30pm, First Congregational Church, 1050 E. 23rd Ave. Info at RoseChildrensTheatre.org.

Tuesday, July 25

GATHERINGS

Library in the Lobby, 9:30am, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. FREE.

KIDS/FAMILY

Art & Tech Summer Youth Camp: Graphic Design/Zines, thru July 28, 1-5pm, Emerald Art Ctr., 500 Main St., Spfd. $70-160.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Computer-based Production & Revision Skills: One-Time Workshops + Q&A with Eric Witchey, 3-4:30pm, Wordcrafters. Info & link at WordCrafters.org. $15-25.

MUSIC

Train, pop w/ Better Than Ezra, 5:30pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater. $50-85.

Nicole McCabe, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

Andrew Bird, alt indie, 7pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $89.

Shinyribs, blues-funk-soul, 7:30pm, The Shedd. $25-34.

Lanayah, post hardcore, w/ The Exit Bags, Youth Pastor & Tesla Coil, 9pm, John Henry’s, 881 Willamette St. $10.

NIGHTLIFE

Chess Club, 6-8:30pm, The Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette St. FREE.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Spokane Indians, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Portland Pickles vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Wednesday, July 26

GATHERINGS

We/Us/Ours, trans & gender diverse social hour, 6-8pm, 255 Madison, 255 Madison St. FREE.

KIDS/FAMILY

Bhangra Dance Party w/ DJ Prashant, 10:30-11:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

LITERARY ARTS

July Reading Like a Writer: Cai Emmons Memorial Book Club, 6-8pm, Wordcrafters, 438 Charnelton St., ste. 102. FREE.

MUSIC

RIFFLE, blues-R&B-rock, 5pm, Bohemia Park, South 10th St., Cottage Grove. N/C.

Don Elkington, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

Tears for Fears, 80s rock, 6:30pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $99.

My Favorite Band, old time favorites, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

The Carvin Jones Band, blues, 8pm, Wildish Theater, 630 Main St., Spfd. $25-75.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Spokane Indians, 12:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Portland Pickles vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Thursday, July 27

KIDS/FAMILY

Maker Expo, 2pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Computer-based Production and Revision Skills: One-Time Workshops + Q&A with Eric Witchey, 6-7:30pm online, WordCrafters.org. $15-25.

MUSIC

The Porch Band, folk, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Swing Shift Jazz Orchestra, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

The Traceys, Americana, 6:30pm, River Road Park & Recreation District, 1400 Lake Dr. N/C.

Katalysst, folk rock duo, 7pm, Thinking Tree Spirits, 88 Jackson St. N/C.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Spokane Indians, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Portland Pickles vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

Friday, July 28

GATHERINGS

Breakfast at the Bike Bridges — Amazon Path & 24th, 7-9:30am. FREE.

MUSIC

Tayberry Jam — Reggae On The Mountain 2023, all day today, July 29 & July 30, Cougar Mountain Farm, 34317 Witcher Extension, Cottage Grove. More info at TayBerryJam.com. $80-180.

String Cheese Incident, bluegrass jam band, 5:30pm Cuthbert Amphitheater. $61.

Concrete Delta Trio, blues, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/ Ziggy Marley, jazz, 6pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. $71.50.

Joanne Broh, jazz-blues, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

3 Doors Down, rock, 7pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $79.

SoulStruck, funk-soul, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

Don Latarski & Brooks Robertson, master guitarists, 7:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St. $20.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Spokane Indians, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

THEATER

Puppeteers for Fears presents: Cthulhu The Musical, 8pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. $18-20.

Saturday, July 29

GATHERINGS

Asian Celebration w/ Obon & Taiko Festival, 10am-9pm, Alton Baker Park, 100 Day Island Rd. FREE.

MUSIC

A Town Called Home, country, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Gabrial Sweyn, singer-songwriter, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

RIFFLE, blues-R&B-rock, 6pm, Bennett Vineyards & Wine Co., 25974 OR-36, Cheshire. N/C.

Trombone Shorty, jazz, 6pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $99.

Traveling Wilburys Revue, Traveling Wilburys Tribute, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $30-35.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Spokane Indians, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Sunday, July 30

MUSIC

Boygenius, indie rock, 5:45pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $99.

The Deep End, deep dubs-bass & D&B, 9pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. $5

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Spokane Indians, 4:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Monday, July 31

KIDS/FAMILY

“Let’s Put on a Play!” Summer Camp w/ Wayne & Ryan Strong, thru Aug. 4, 2nd-5th grade, 9am-noon, Pleasant Hill Elementary School, 36386 Hwy 58, Pleasant Hill. First Congregational Church, 1050 E. 23rd Ave. Info at RoseChildrensTheatre.org.

Broadway Bound Summer Camp w/ Pamela Lehan-Siegel, thru Aug. 4, 3rd-5th grade, 9:30am-12:30pm, First Congregational Church, 1050 E. 23rd Ave. Info at RoseChildrensTheatre.org.

Broadway Marathon Summer Camp w/ Marc Siegel, thru Aug. 4, 6th-8th grade, 1-4pm, First Congregational Church, 1050 E. 23rd Ave. Info at RoseChildrensTheatre.org.

MUSIC

Greg Howe, guitarist, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $30-35.

Tuesday, August 1

KIDS/FAMILY

Art & Tech Summer Youth Camp: Digital Art, thru Aug. 4, 1-5pm, Emerald Art Ctr., 500 Main St., Spfd. $70-160.

Wednesday, August 2

KIDS/FAMILY

Carlos “Retro” Rasmussen & Thomas “Gradient” Hiura: Hip-hop Family Flows, 10:30-11:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

MUSIC

Pickathon 2023, thru Aug. 6, Pendarvis Farm, 16581 SE Hagen Rd., Happy Valley. Ticket & lineup info at Pickathon.com.

OFAM Sing-Along 1: Army’s Hit Kit of Popular Songs, 1:30pm, Sheffer Recital Hall at The Shedd. N/C.

Joe Manis, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

OFAM: In The Mood, 7:30pm, The Shedd. $25-39.

Thursday, August 3

COMEDY

Rodney Carrington, 7pm, Hult Ctr. Tickets start at $50.

FILM

OFAM: The Road To Morocco, 9:30am, Sheffer Recital Hall at The Shedd. FREE.

MUSIC

OFAM: We’ll Meet Again, 1:30pm, The Shedd. $25-39.

Beck & Phoenix, rock, w/ Jenny Lewis & Sir Chloe, 5pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $99.

Cake, variety, 6pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater,. $39.

Simple Trio, jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Whirly Bop ft. Skip Jones, Steve Arriola, Theo Halpert & Sylvain Duplant., jazz-swing, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

OFAM: A Long, Long Time: Bing, Bob & The Andrews Sisters, 7:30pm, The Shedd. $25-39.

Rain, alt indie 8pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st St., Jacksonville. Tickets start at $89.

Friday, August 4

ART/CRAFT

Summer First Friday ArtWalks ft. Black Artists, 5:30pm, Farmers Market Pavillion, 85 E. 8th Ave.

DANCE

#instaballet at First Friday ArtWalk, 5:30pm, Capitello Wines, 540 Charnelton Street.

FILM

OFAM: The Sky’s The Limit, 9:30am, Sheffer Recital Hall at The Shedd. FREE.

KIDS/FAMILY

Art & Tech Summer Youth Camp: Digital Art, 1-5pm, Emerald Art Center, 500 Main Street Springfield. $70 – $160.

MUSIC

Adam Harris, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Company, 4006 Franklin Blvd.

Big Thief & Lucinda Williams, 6:45pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St Troutdale OR.

OFAM: Boum!, 1:30pm, The Shedd. $29-39.

Brooks Robertson, 7:30pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway, Eugene, OR 97401, USA.

Cake, 8pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend, OR 97702, USA.

Skip Jones Band, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company, 907 W 3rd Ave.

The Survivors, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St.

OFAM: You’ll Never Know: Gems of V-Disc, 7:30pm, The Shedd. $29-39.

NIGHTLIFE

Latinx Night, 9pm, Spectrum, 150 W.. Broadway. FREE.

The Nocturne Revue, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $10.

SOCIAL DANCE

Salsa Music & Dancing w/ Orquesta Descarga 54, 8:45pm, The Vets Club, 1626 Willamette St. $13-15.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Yakima Valley Pippins vs. Springfield Drifters, 6:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. Tickets at DriftersBaseball.com.

THEATER

The Not Ready for Retirement Players Present: Deathtrap, 7:30pm today & Aug. 5, 2pm Aug. 6, The Wildish Theater, 630 Main St., Spfd. $20.

Saturday, August 5

NIGHTLIFE

Drag Bingo!, 5pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. First card FREE, $3 per card after.

Caribbean Night, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $5.

FILM

OFAM: Buck Privates, 9:30am, The Shedd. FREE.

GATHERINGS

Trans & Allies Social Hour, 10a,-noon, Theo’s Coffee House, 199 W. 8th Ave., #1. FREE.

MUSIC

Michael Franti & Spearhead, soul-rock, w/ SOJA, 5:30pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Tickets start at $45.

Karyn Patridge, indie soul-folk, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

Brian Chevalier & Heavy Chevy, jazz, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

OFAM: Dick Tracy in B Flat: G.I. Jive, Command Performance & the AFRS, 7:30pm, The Shedd. $25-39.

Cake, variety, 8pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st St., Jacksonville. $109.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Darkside 50 Tour, rock, 8pm, Hult Ctr. $35-189.

Sunday, August 6

ART/CRAFT

From the Stave to the Dowel: Asian Hanging Scrolls, thru Sept. 18, White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette St.

KIDS/FAMILY

Fun w/ LEGO, 1pm, Eugene Public Library,. FREE.

LITERARY ARTS

Author Talk: Diane Wilson, author of The Seed Keeper, 3:30pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

MARKETS

Eugene Native American Arts & Crafts Market, 10am-4pm, Farmers Market Pavillion, 85 E. 8th Ave.

MUSIC

OFAM: 52nd Street: The 2023 Jazz Party, 4pm, The Shedd. $25-45

Smashing Pumpkins, rock, 5:30pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $159.

Kef Balkan Band, 6pm, Eugene Masonic Cemetery, 25th Ave. & University St. N/C.

Los Lonely Boys, rock, 6:45pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st St., Jacksonville. $109.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Yakima Valley Pippins vs. Springfield Drifters, 1:35pm, Hamlin Middle School, 326 Centennial Blvd Springfield.

Monday, August 7

KIDS/FAMILY

Junie B. Jones Jr. Summer Camp, thru Aug. 18, 4th-8th grade, 9:30am-12:30pm, First Congregational Church, 1050 E. 23rd Ave. Info at RoseChildrensTheatre.org.

Tuesday, August 8

GATHERINGS

Library in the Lobby, 9:30am, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. FREE.

Read Together, 6pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

KIDS/FAMILY

Summer Art Camp: Painting!, thru Aug. 8, 1-5pm, Emerald Art Ctr., 500 Main St., Spfd. $70-160.

MUSIC

OFAM: I’ll Never Smile Again: The Dorsey Brothers & WWII, 7:30pm, The Shedd. $25-39.

Jazz is Dead, Grateful Dead covers, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $40-45.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Everett AquaSox, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Wednesday, August 9

FILM

OFAM: Meet Me In St. Louis, 9:30am, Sheffer Recital Hall at The Shedd. FREE.

KIDS/FAMILY

Painted Sky Northstar Dance Company, 10:30am, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd. FREE.

MUSIC

Father John Misty & The Head & The Heart, alt indie, 6pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $139.

Ken Mastrogiovanni, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

Michael Franti, rock, 6:45pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st St., Jacksonville. $89.

Iris DeMent w/ Pieta Brown, folk-gospel-country, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. Tickets start at $38.

OFAM: Your Date With The Duke: Spring-Summer, 1945, 7:30pm, The Shedd. $25-39.

Jazz is Dead, Grateful Dead covers, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $40-45.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Everett AquaSox, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Thursday, August 10

GATHERINGS

Scandinavian Festival, thru Aug. 13, Junction City. More info at JunctionCityScandia.org. FREE.

MUSIC

OFAM: You’ll Never Know: Gems of V-Disc, 1:30pm, The Shedd. $25-39.

Eric Leadbetter, vintage rock, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

Rempel, Mays & friends, jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Torrey Newhart, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

The Traceys, Americana, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.,

OFAM: Boum!, 7:30pm, The Shedd. $12.50-39.

The Head and The Heart, alt indie, 7:30pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st St., Jacksonville. $89.

Souls of Mischief, hip hop, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $25-28.

Iron Maidens, rock, 9pm, John Henry’s, 881 Willamette St. $25.

NIGHTLIFE

Wax Poetry Revue Burlesque, 9pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. $10.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Everett AquaSox, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

THEATER

Oregon Culture Nights — Thursday Evenings in August: South Indian Classical Music w/ Sreevidhya Chandramouli, 6pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/ gen. admission.

Friday, August 11

KIDS/FAMILY

Tween & Teen Comic-Con, 2pm, Petersen Barn Community Ctr., 870 Berntzen Rd. FREE.

MUSIC

OFAM: Dick Tracy in B Flat: G.I. Jive, Command Performance & the AFRS, 1:30pm, The Shedd. $25-39.

The Henry Cooper Band, jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Tim McLaughlin, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

OFAM: We’ll Meet Again, 7:30pm, The Shedd. $25-39.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Everett AquaSox, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

THEATER

The Game’s Afoot, 7:30pm today & Aug. 12, 2:30pm Aug. 13, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $17-29.

Saturday, August 12

GATHERINGS

Eugene PRIDE in the Park, 10am-7pm, Alton Baker Park. FREE

MUSIC

OFAM: In The Mood, 1:30pm, The Shedd. $25-39.

RIFFLE, blues-R&B-rock, 5pm, LaVelle Vineyards, 89697 Sheffler Rd., Elmira. N/C.

Angelic Noise, singers-songwriters, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C

Spencer Doidge & Friends, jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Young the Giant, rock, 6pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. $51-55.

Bon Iver, indie folk, 6:30pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend.

OFAM: A Long, Long Time: Bing, Bob & The Andrews Sisters, 7:30pm, The Shedd. $25-39.

NIGHTLIFE

Ghost House, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $5.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Everett AquaSox, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Sunday, August 13

KIDS/FAMILY

Fun w/ Comics, 1pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

MUSIC

David Gross, guitar & vocal, w/ ft. guests, 2pm, Eugene Masonic Cemetery, 25th Ave. & University St. FREE.

The Hip Abduction w/ Vana Liya, 8:45pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. $15-20

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Everett AquaSox, 4:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Tuesday, August 15

MUSIC

Young the Giant, rock, w/ Milky Chance and Rosa Linn, 6pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $50.

My Morning Jacket, rock, 6:30pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. $47.

Mac’s 21st “Birthday,” 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Vancouver Canadians, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Wednesday, August 16

ART/CRAFT

Eugene Biennial Award Winners — One Year Later, thru Sept. 16, Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette St. FREE.

KIDS/FAMILY

Phi Long Lion Dance, 10:30-11:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE.

MUSIC

Garrett Baxter, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

My Morning Jacket, rock, 6:30pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend $79.

Shelley James & Callan Coleman, pop, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Vancouver Canadians, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Thursday, August 17

MUSIC

The Brook & Steve Show, variety, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co.,, 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

The Brothers Reed, folk, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd,, McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

Grateful Dead Jam, 8pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. $5.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Vancouver Canadians, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

THEATER

Oregon Culture Nights — Thursday Nights in August: Traditional Charrería w/ José Antonio Huerta, 6-7:30pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/ gen. admission.

The Game’s Afoot, 7:30pm today, Aug. 18 & Aug. 19, 2:30pm Aug. 20, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $17-29.

Friday, August 18

MUSIC

Greensky Bluegrass, 6pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $89.

Jonathan Corona, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

Rockin Rewind, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

The Miller Brothers, 70s-80s covers, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes, 8pm, Hult Ctr. $50.5-190.50.

NIGHTLIFE

Scrumptious Scoundrels Burlesque, 10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $10.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Vancouver Canadians, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Saturday, August 19

DRAG

Drag Bingo!, 5pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. First card FREE, $3 per card after.

GATHERINGS

3rd Annual Black Cultural Festival, 11am-6pm, Alton Baker Park. $15, 70-plus & 18-under FREE. Info at BlackCulturalFestival.com.

MUSIC

Ben Folds, alt indie, 5:30pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater. $39.

Geoffrey Mays, singer-songwriter, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

The Muddy Souls, folk, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

The Traceys, Americana, 6pm, The Friendly Garden, 2758 Friendly St. N/C.

Joel Astley, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St.

Noah Kahan, pop, 7pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $50.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Vancouver Canadians, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Sunday, August 20

KIDS/FAMILY

Fun w/ Building, 1pm, Eugene Public Library, 100 W 10th Ave.

MUSIC

Gregory Alan Isakov, singer-songwriter, w/ Shovels & Rope, 6:30pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. $51-81.

Subversive Sunday EDM Night, 9pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. $10.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Vancouver Canadians, 4:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Monday, August 21

Puppet Playhouse Summer Camp, 2nd-5th grade, thru Aug. 25, 9:30am-12:30pm, First Congregational Church, 1050 E. 23rd Ave. Info at RoseChildrensTheatre.org.

Tuesday, August 22

GATHERINGS

Library in the Lobby, 9:30am, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

MUSIC

Weezer, rock, 6pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $139.

Idit Shner, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

Wednesday, August 23

COMEDY

Nurse Blake, 8pm, Hult Ctr. $40-190.

MUSIC

Pink Martini, lounge-international,. 7pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $89.

Thursday, August 24

MUSIC

Dennis Smith & The Hillbilly Fools, folk, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

The Porch Band, folk, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W 3rd Ave. N/C.

Sylvan Esso, EDM duo, 6:30pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. $40.

Dierks Bently, singer-songwriter, 7pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $139.

Fulci, rock, w/ Oxygen Destroyer, 9pm, John Henry’s, 881 Willamette St. $12-15.

THEATER

Oregon Culture Nights — Thursday Nights in August: Hula Dance w/ Kumu Hula Andrea Luchese, 6-7:30pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/ gen. admission.

The Game’s Afoot, 7:30pm today, Aug. 25 & Aug. 26, 2:30pm Aug. 27, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $17-29.

Friday, August 25

GATHERINGS

Market Fest, all day today, Aug. 26 & Aug. 27, 5th Street Public Market, 296 East 5th Avenue.

Breakfast at the Bike Bridges — Buck Street Bridge, 7-9:30am, Buck Street Bike Bridge. FREE.

BIPOC Night at the Raptor Center, 6pm, Cascades Raptor Ctr., 32275 Fox Hollow Rd. $40. Reg. at CascadeRaptorCenter.org.

MUSIC

Concrete Delta Trio, jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Anya Lecuyer & Friends, rock, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

Bush, rock, 7:30pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St NE., Salem. Ticket info at OregonStateFair.com.

Rebelution, reggae, w/ Iration, The Expendables, Passafire & DJ Mackle, 4:30pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater. $48.50.

Whitney Moulton, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

RECREATION

Oregon 200-mile run, start & finish in Oakridge, today thru Aug. 29. Reg. at GoBeyondRacing.com.

Saturday, August 26

MUSIC

Pink Martini ft. China Forbes, lounge-international, 5:30pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater. $40-75.

Choro Na Cozinha, choro-Brazilian, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Rebelution, reggae, w/ Iration, The Expendables, Passafire & DJ Mackle, 6pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $40.

RIFFLE, blues-R&B-rock, 6pm, Bennett Vineyards & Wine Co., 25974 OR-36, Cheshire. N/C.

Cigarettes After Sex, pop, 7pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St Troutdale. $39-45.

Mama’s Broke, roots, 7:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St. $22.50.

Tash Sultana, soul-R&B, 7:30pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st St., Jacksonville. $99.

Judy Collins, folk, 8pm, Hult Ctr. $58-68.

NIGHTLIFE

Chemical Burn, goth-industrial, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $5.

Sunday, August 27

GATHERINGS

Willamette River Festival, 11-5pm, Alton Baker Park. FREE. Participation in the Paddle Cross Challenge is $25 for adults, FREE for youth.

KIDS/FAMILY

Fun w/ Parachutes, 1pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE.

MUSIC

Rebelution, reggae, 5:30pm, Britt Music Festival, 350 1st. St., Jacksonville. $89.

Sylvan Esso, EDM duo, 7pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $39.50.

The Deep End, deep dubs-bass-D&B, 9pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. $5.

Monday, August 28

MUSIC

Justin Moore, country, 7:30pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem. Ticket info at OregonStateFair.com.

Tuesday, August 29

MUSIC

Eugene Hard Bop, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

Dave Matthews Band, rock, 7pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $115.

The Beach Boys, rock, 7:30pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St NE, Salem. Ticket info at OregonStateFair.com.

NIGHTLIFE

Chess Club, 6-8:30pm, The Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette St. N/C.

Wednesday, August 30

FOOD/DRINK

We/Us/Ours, trans & gender diverse social hour, 6-8pm, 255 Madison, 255 Madison St. FREE.

LITERARY ARTS

August Reading Like a Writer: Cai Emmons Memorial Book Club, 6-8pm, Wordcrafters, 438 Charnelton St., ste. 102. FREE.

MUSIC

Flogging Molly, rock, 7pm, McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette St. $45.

My Favorite Band, old time favorites, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.

RIFFLE, blues-R&B-rock, 6pm, Norma Pfeiffer Park, Coburg. N/C.

Skillet, rock, 7:30pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St NE, Salem. Ticket info at OregonStateFair.com.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Tri-City Dust Devils, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Thursday, August 31

MUSIC

Jazz Symbiosis, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Swing Shift Jazz Orchestra, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc & Young MC, rap, 7:30pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St NE, Salem. Ticket info at OregonStateFair.com.

Glassing, rock, w/ Senza, 9pm, John Henry’s, 881 Willamette St. $12-15.

Reggae Shock Out, 9pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. N/C.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Tri-City Dust Devils, 6:35pm, PK Park, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Friday, September 1

DANCE

#instaballet, 5:30pm, Capitello Wines, 540 Charnelton St. FREE.

MUSIC

Skip Jones Band, jazz-swing, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

The Traceys, Americana, 6pm, Silvan Ridge Winery, 27012 Briggs Hill Rd. $5.

Gerry Rempel, jazz, 6:30pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Co., 4006 Franklin Blvd. N/C.

X Ambassadors, pop, w/ Typhoon, 7:30pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St NE, Salem. Ticket info at OregonStateFair.com.

NIGHTLIFE

The Nocturne Revue, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $10.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Tri-City Dust Devils, 6:35pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Saturday, September 2

DRAG

Drag Bingo!, 5pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. First card FREE, $3 per card after.

GATHERINGS

Trans & Allies Social Hour, 10am-noon, Theo’s Coffee House, 199 W. 8th Ave., #1. FREE.

MUSIC

RIFFLE, blues-R&B-rock, 9am, Essig Field, 2525 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N/C.

Geoffrey Mays, singer-songwriter, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

The Colin Trio, rock, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

The Revivalists, rock, w/ The Heavy Heavy, 6:30pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. $55-60.

Lindsey Stirling, violinist, 7pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $79.

Elle King, singer-songwriter, 7:30pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St NE, Salem. Ticket info at OregonStateFair.com.

NIGHTLIFE

Caribbean Night, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $5.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Sunday, September 3

GATHERINGS

Eugene Native American Arts & Crafts Market, 10am-4pm, Farmers Market Pavillion, 85 E. 8th Ave.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs Tri-City Dust Devils, 4:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB.com.

Monday, September 4

LABOR DAY

MUSIC

RIFFLE, blues-R&B,rock, 1pm, LaVelle Vineyards, 89697 Sheffler Rd., Elmira. N/C.

Goo Goo Dolls, rock, w/ O.A.R., 6:30pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $40.

Chris Janson, singer-songwriter, 7:30pm, Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St NE, Salem. Ticket info at OregonStateFair.com.

Thursday, September 7

MUSIC

John Shipe, singer-songwriter, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

Simple Trio, jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Friday, September 8

GATHERINGS

Night at the Raptor Center, 5:30pm, Cascades Raptor Ctr., 32275 Fox Hollow Rd. $40. Reg. at CascadeRaptorCenter.org.

MUSIC

The Miller Brothers, 70s-80s covers, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.N/C.

The Traceys, Americana, 6pm, LaVelle Vineyards, 89697 Sheffler Rd., Elmira. N/C.

Saturday, September 9

GATHERINGS

Walterville Community Fair & Waddle 5K, 7am-4pm, Walterville Community Ctr., 39259 Camp Creek Rd., Spfd. FREE admission, $10 for BBQ chicken lunch.

MUSIC

Dubious Rubes, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company, 907 W 3rd Ave.

Scout Harris, rock, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

The Lumineers, alt indie, 6:45pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $89.

Karen Carpenter Tribute Concert w/ Rebecca Hardiman, 7pm, Wildish Theater, 630 Main St., Spfd. $20.

NIGHTLIFE

Ghost House, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $5.

Tuesday, September 12

MUSIC

Goo Goo Dolls, rock, 4:30pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater. $45.

Jelly Roll, hip hop-country rap, 6pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $179.

Modest Mouse & Pixies, rock, w/ Cat Power, 6pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. $64-70.

Al Stewart & The Empty Pockets, rock, 7:30pm, Soreng Theatre, Hult Ctr. $50-68.

Daughtry, rock, w/ Ayron Jones, 8pm, Silva Concert Hall, Hult Ctr. Tickets start at $45.

Matt Maeson, singer-songwriter, 8pm, McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette St. $35-79.

Wednesday, September 13

MUSIC

Foy Vance, alt rock-blues-folk, w/ Bonnie Bishop, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. Tickets start at $30.

Thursday, September 14

GATHERINGS

Collegiate Track & Field & Cross Country Hall of Fame, 6:30pm, Hult Ctr. FREE.

MUSIC

Mays, Rempel & friends, jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Counting Crows, rock, w/ Dashboard Confessional, 6:30pm, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $89.

Jungle, 6:30pm, Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. $49-55.

The Traceys, Americana, 7pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette St. N/C.’

Friday, September 15

DANCE

Social Change Through Dance, 3pm, Kesey Square. FREE.

GATHERINGS

Itty Bitty Boutique Kids’ Consignment Sale, 9am-9pm today, 9am-6pm Sept. 16 & 8am-4pm Sept. 17, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave. FREE.

MUSIC

Henry Cooper Band, jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

NIGHTLIFE

Scrumptious Scoundrels Burlesque, 10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $10.

THEATER

Sweet Charity, 7:30pm today & Sept. 16, 3pm Sept., 17, The Shedd. $29-39.

Saturday, September 16

DRAG

Drag Bingo!, 5pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. First card FREE, $3 per card after.

FILM

Ancient Aliens: Project Earth, 7:30pm, McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette St. $55-79.

GATHERINGS

58th Annual Lane County Dahlia Show,noon-6pm today, 10am-4pm Sept. 17, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave. FREE.

MUSIC

Eric Leadbetter Duo, rock, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

Geoffrey Mays, singer-songwriter, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

RECREATION

Pacific Northwest Marathon, 7am, Coburg Grange, Mill & Willamette streets. Reg. at PacificNorthwestMarathon.com./

Thursday, September 21

LECTURES/CLASSES

Your First Pages, 6-8pm, Wordcrafters, 438 Charnelton St., ste. 102. $15.

MUSIC

The Brook & Steve Show, variety, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Grateful Dead Jam, 8pm, The Big Dirty, 844 Olive St. N/C.

Eugene Symphony Orchestra: Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. $10-68.

Friday, September 22

GATHERINGS

Night at the Raptor Center, 5:30pm, Cascades Raptor Ctr., 32275 Fox Hollow Rd. $40. Reg. at CascadeRaptorCenter.org.

MUSIC

Cascade Equinox Festival, thru Sept. 24, Deschutes County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond. Lineup, tickets & schedule at CascadeEquinox.com.

Concrete Delta Trio, jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

THEATER

Sweet Charity, 7:30pm today & Sept. 23, 3pm Sept., 24, The Shedd. $29-39.

Saturday, September 23

MUSIC

Choro Na Cozinha, Mexican, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Jerry Zybach, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd, McKenzie Bridge, OR.

Total Chaos, rock, w/ Acidez, 9pm, John Henry’s, 881 Willamette St. $15.

NIGHTLIFE

Chemical Burn, goth-industrial, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $5.

Sunday, September 24

MUSIC

Blugene Brass, brass ensemble, 6pm, Eugene Masonic Cemetery, 25th Ave. & University St. N/C.

Thursday, September 28

MUSIC

The Porch Band, folk, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

Weyes Blood, folk-pop, 8pm, McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette St. $30-40.

THEATER

The Improvised Shakespeare Company, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. Tickets start at $35.

Friday, September 29

MUSIC

Sisters Folk Festival, thru Oct. 1. Ticket, venue & lineup info at SistersFolkFestival.org.

RIFFLE, blues-R&B-rock, 5-8pm, Bennett Vineyards & Wine Co., 25974 OR-36, Cheshire. N/C.

Saturday, September 30

MUSIC

Gabriel Sweyn, singer-songwriter, 6pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge. N/C.

Spencer Doidge & friends, jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave. N/C.

SOCIAL DANCE

Track Town Throwdown, 3:30-5:30pm, Farmers Market Pavillion, 85 8th Ave. FREE.