The Family Jam Band That Plays Anywhere

It’s in their name: Family Mystic puts on a show that’s family friendly.

Family Mystic’s newest album, Adventures of Nemara, is a blossoming jam band extravaganza of sound, as their sophomore recording project is full of new musical adventures. Modern jam bands can get a bad rap, but Family Mystic puts its best foot forward with its sound, and it has found a lot of success and audience interest in Pacific Northwest parks and venue spaces.

The Eugene show will, in fact, be held indoors, at WOW Hall, after the band tours through Flagstaff, Phoenix, Bend and Ashland.

If you miss Family Mystic in Eugene this month, its “Journey In Grace Summer Tour” plays at Mojo Family Fest in Sandy, Oregon, June 16 to 18, and at Mount Tabor Park in Portland on Tuesdays throughout the months of July and August. It will also be at the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta — July 7 through 9 — so you’ll have plenty of time to feel the Family Mystic vibes this summer.

Family Mystic performs 8 pm Thursday, June 15 at WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Avenue. $10.