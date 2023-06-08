Take Back The Legislature

Measure 113, overwhelmingly approved by voters last year, was touted as a way to prevent Republicans from shutting down the Legislature. It is obviously a total failure. More than that, because of its complexity and vagueness, the Republicans may litigate it all the way to the Supreme Court, where they may win.

This year it is time to do it right. We all need to urge any and all groups to form a coalition to submit another measure to the next ballot. This one will be simple. It will change the Constitution to make the quorum necessary to open a session a simple majority. Walkouts would no longer affect the Legislature’s ability to function. Forty-six other states work this way — it’s time for Oregon to join them.

Jere C. Rosemeyer

Eugene

