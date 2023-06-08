Thanks To That Happening Guy Paul Neevel

I would like to thank Paul Neevel for his “Happening People” column (Eugene Weekly, May 25). He knows how to make a person sound more interesting than they really are. My sisters read the article and asked, “Who are they talking about? That’s not the Lee I know.” But thank you, Paul, for the great story about me.

I would also like to highlight two of the many other great organizations I volunteer for, Lane Senior Support Coalition, working with Aging and Disability Resource Connection in aiding low-income seniors with financial needs, and Suicide Prevention Coalition of Lane County, Suicide Prevention Training.

Thank you Eugene Weekly for highlighting these two great organizations.

Lee A. Bliven II

Eugene

