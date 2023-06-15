Run For Peace And Human Values at the Eugene Peace Run

He has preached and advocated for peace and emphasized human values such as compassion, forgiveness, tolerance and self-discipline. On the afternoon of May 10, 2013, the 14th Dalai Lama — the political and spiritual leader of Tibet who lives in exile as a refugee in India and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 — did just that to a packed house at Eugene’s Matthew Knight Arena. To commemorate that day, the Palmo Center for Peace and Education in Eugene has every year organized a peace run. This year’s 10th Annual Eugene Peace Run at Alton Baker Park invites all runners, walkers and strollers to join. Additionally, children and adults can make prayer flags at the Peace Place or help make a community mandala from recycled materials. Make the day about inner peace. “World peace must develop from inner peace,” the Dalai Lama said in Eugene. “Peace is not just the mere absence of violence. Peace is, I think, the manifestation of human compassion.”

The 10th Annual Eugene Peace Run, a 5k or 10k run and walk to commemorate the Dalai Lama’s visit to Eugene in 2013, is 9 am Saturday, June 17, at Alton Baker Park. Registration for the run is at PalmoCenter.org or in-person on the day of the run. $25-35. All other events at the gathering are FREE.

