A New Home For Shift Community Cycles

Things have moved swiftly for Jim Nevada and Josh Goldfarb since they met at a Free Bikes 4 Kidz event in 2021. The two paired up to form Shift Community Cycles, a nonprofit then located on West 1st Avenue that is dedicated to empowering more people to join the world of cycling. They soon outgrew that location, and this spring moved to a larger facility on West 6th Avenue. It’s now time for the new location to shine. Shift Community Cycles Grand Opening June 24 features a free repair popup, music, food trucks and bike demos as well as a raffle for a new bicycle. “We’ve had a lot of foot traffic” since the soft opening in May, Nevada says. “We have more visibility than at our old location.” Joined by volunteers and community partners, Shift Community Cycles works to bring bikes and bike service education to local youth and the BIPOC, Latinx, LGBTQIA+, female identifying community members and other groups who have been historically underserved. “It wasn’t easy at first,” Nevada says, noting that he and Goldfarb held down part-time jobs in the beginning, but Shift Community Cycles is now on strong footing. “We’re committed to this.”

Shift Community Cycles Grand Opening is noon to 6 pm Saturday, June 24, at 811 W. 6th Avenue. Hours are 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Thursday and 10 am to 6 pm Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday. More information is at ShiftCc.org.

