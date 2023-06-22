Eugene Has Made a Cruel Choice

The city of Eugene’s present policy of forbidding homeless camping almost everywhere and forcing campers to constantly move is so cruel that I think anything would be better.

When people say legal homeless camps without a whole lot of expensive supervision and resources would harm their neighborhoods, I would ask, compared to what? To what is already happening that homeowners and business people are screaming about?

Suppose the city simply designated small areas where homeless people could legally camp, with just a porta-potty and a large trash can provided, what would happen? Would it be better or worse than what we’ve got now, more or less harmful to the homeless and housed? We have to make choices, and we have to make them now, before it gets cold again.

Lynn Porter

Homeless Action

Eugene

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP