A Packed 4th Of July

No matter if you start your Independence Day with a workout via the annual Butte to Butte road race (or stand at a corner with coffee in hand and cheer), or have a leisurely pancake breakfast at the Creswell 4th of July Celebration, there will be on plenty of fireworks shows on July 4 to cap off the day. The Springfield Utility Board’s “Light of Liberty Celebration” helps get the evening going at Island Park with music from ABBA tribute band ABBAcadabra, The Greg Nestler Band and Jet Harris and His Hotrod Hellcats. All proceeds from the event go to SUB’s Project Share, a fund that helps low-income Springfield residents pay for their electricity year-round. If sports is your thing, the Eugene Emeralds host the Tri-City Dust Devils July 4 with fireworks to follow, and the Eugene Pro Rodeo wraps up on July 4 with its own fireworks show. In 2022 Eugene banned fireworks (except fireworks shows July 3-5), and the sale, use and manufacture of fireworks is banned in unincorporated areas of Lane County during a declared fire season.

The Springfield Utility Boards “Light of Liberty Celebration” 4 pm Tuesday, July 4, at Island Park, 200 W. B Street. Advance tickets are $5 at SUB or $8 at SubUtil.com. Tickets at the gate are $10 (cash only), FREE for children 5 and under. Creswell’s all-day 4th of July Celebration starts at 7 am with a pancake breakfast at Holt Park, 5th and A Street, and ends at dusk with a fireworks show at the Creswell High School football field. More information at CreswellChamber.com. The Eugene Emeralds host the Tri-City Dust Devils 7:05 pm Tuesday, July 4, at PK Park with a fireworks show to follow. Ticket information is at MiLB.com. And the Eugene Pro Rodeo concludes its four-day run July 4 with a fireworks show at the Oregon Horse Center, 90751 Prairie Road. Ticket information is at EugeneProRodeo.com. The annual July 4 Butte to Butte 10k run and 4.5-mile walk winds its way through Eugene and finishes in the 5th Street Market area. Start times and the course layout can be found at ButteToButte.com. — Dan Buckwalter

