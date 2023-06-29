Holvey Recall Misplaced

A single labor union is trying to recall Rep. Paul Holvey. Don’t sign their petition. Holvey has a long history as a progressive labor and environmental leader. That’s why other unions are strongly opposed to the recall and are supporting him.

Holvey has served the Eugene community well for many years. He led the fight to eliminate field burning, increase the minimum wage, establish family leave and address climate change. It’s exactly the voice we need in the Capitol.

Don’t be fooled by the self-interest of one union; a recall is a waste of taxpayer money.

Lee Beyer

State senator, retired

Springfield

