‘The Block is Hot’ for the July First Friday ArtWalk

Vibrant artistic and cultural displays from Black artists will be on full display downtown July 7 during a portion of the Eugene First Friday ArtWalk. Dayinthelife Entertainment, a promotional company founded and run by Traylon Day to help uplift the artistic expressions of Black people, this time partners with Lane Arts Council’s First Friday ArtWalk in Eugene to present The Block is Hot: Artist Showcase Vol. 2 at The Farmers Market Pavilion. And the evening has something for everyone. DJ Smuve will be on hand to move things along with multiple segments of visual artistry from Eugene resident Lola Buckwald, who has painted murals and illustrated children’s books (and who painted the portrait of Randy Ross, pictured, who founded Honoring Our New Ethnic Youth, HONEY, in the 1980s in Eugene). Also on tap are performances by Theo Sol Energy, ChoSin, Amiia Nectar, Julian Outlaw, Justice Gbada, Munya Mambira and Savelle Tha Native. Bring an appetite because you can sample the food from Mia Bowman and The Soul Garden: Vegan Soul Food. This will be the food truck debut of The Soul Garden.

Dayinthelife Entertainment, in conjunction with the Eugene First Friday ArtWalk, presents The Block is Hot: Artist Showcase Vol. 2, 5:30 pm to 8 pm Friday, July 7, at The Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 E. 8th Ave. More information about ArtWalk is at LaneArts.org. FREE.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP