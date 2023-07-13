Fairmount Neighbors Clarifies Its Position

In Eugene Weekly June 29, there was a full-page paid advertisement titled “Request to Stop Franklin Blvd Transformation.” To some readers, the top portion of the ad attributes opposition to the project to be from Fairmount Neighbors, the formally recognized neighborhood association serving Eugene’s Fairmount neighborhood.

We are aware that there are individual residents and business owners within the Fairmount neighborhood who have concerns about the project. However, the neighborhood association has not taken an official position on the proposed changes to Franklin Boulevard. Thank you for the opportunity to correct any potential misinterpretations of the advertisement’s message.

Karen Dunne

Co-chair, Fairmount Neighbors Board of Directors

Eugene

