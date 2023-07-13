Showing The Animals

Photo by Highfill Media

If the hair-raising screams of those carnival rides gets to be too much, or the densely rich fare from almost any food booth needs to be walked off, the Lane County Fair has just the place for you. Wander over to the livestock area and say hello to the animals and the kids from 4-H and the Future Farmers of America. The fair, which kicks off July 19, has plenty to offer for livestock fans this weekend, with classes judging the quality of the animals, as well as showmanship class judging how well the exhibitors show off their animals. Poultry, dairy cattle, sheep and goats will be judged on July 20, followed on July 21 with swine showmanship and a master showmanship class of small animals such as rabbit, poultry and cavy (think small and sturdy rodent). Large animals — cattle, horses, sheep and more swine — take center stage July 22, and the 4-H awards ceremony is in the evening. The final day of the fair, July 23, has the 4-H dog show and the adorable small children of 4-H, the “Cloverbuds,” in the afternoon with a show-and-tell hour and the Cloverbud Horse Buddy Race. The kids work hard year-round working with and learning about the animals, so if you’re at the fair, be sure to drop by and show your support.

The Lane County Fair is 11 am to 11 pm through Saturday, July 22, and 11 am to 8 pm Sunday, July 23. Schedule information for livestock shows is at Extension.OregonState.edu. Ticket information for the fair is at AtTheFair.com.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP