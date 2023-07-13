The Grandeur and Resiliency of Oregon Forests

From fragile beginnings — a drawing of a seedling from Analee Fuentes called “Hope” — to stately mature trees in winter — a photograph from Gary Tepfer called “Forest Path in Snow” — White Lotus Gallery is celebrating Forests of Oregon. The exhibit, July 14 through Sept. 2, features Fuentes, Tepfer and eight other Oregon artists who capture the grandeur and resilience of Oregon forests through various stages of life and in various mediums. There is, for instance, the photography of Rich Bergeman (“Woodpecker Ridge Burn”), the painting of Satoko Motouji (“Magical Light in the Forest”) as well as a sculpture from Lillian Pitt (“The Guardian of Trees”). Other artists in the exhibit are Li Tie, Connie Mueller, Dale Mueller, Jamie Newton and Margaret Prentice.

Forests of Oregon, featuring 10 Oregon artists, is on exhibit July 14 through Sept. 2 at White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette Street. An opening reception is 1 pm to 3 pm Saturday, July 15, at the gallery.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP