Time for Three, Time for Fun

The original lineup met at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia and became a formal performance ensemble in 2003. Two out of the three — violinist Nic Kendall and double bass player Ranaan Meyer — remain with Time for Three, and they are joined by violinist Charles Yang to form a powerhouse trio that will perform July 15 as part of the Oregon Bach Festival. The trio has billed itself as a “classically-trained garage band,” and will play just about anything. In fact, what music genre does Time for Three not play? Tf3, as it is sometimes known, plays classical music, yes, but also bluegrass and some country fiddling. Throw in some jazz as well as folk, gypsy and country Western music. The trio has been on stage by itself and with symphonic and chamber orchestras throughout the U.S. and Europe, and it is a frequent guest on NPR. It also has performed at pro football games and at the Indianapolis 500 auto race. Additionally, as part of its educational outreach, Tf3 produced an anti-bullying video incorporating the arrangements of Kanye West’s “Stronger” and Daft Punk’s “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and “Night Vision.” Sit back and enjoy an evening of fun.

Time for Three string trio performs it takes on multiple genres as part of the Oregon Bach Festival 7:30 pm Saturday, July 15, at Hult Center’s Soreng Theater. $5-40.