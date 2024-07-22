No Parking For Pride

Eugene Pride in the Park, called the “largest cultural event in Eugene” by its organizers, will not have public parking for the first time since it moved to Alton Baker Park 15 years ago.

“These lots will sit empty while 12,000-plus people try to attend the event,” Eugene Pride President Brooks McLain writes in an emailed statement to Eugene Weekly. “Parking is being blocked starting before our festival begins.”

Pride’s parking needs are “superseded” by an August 10 Ween concert at the Cuthbert Amphitheater, which is owned and operated by Kesey Enterprises, according to a press release from Pride organizers.

“Our message at tonight’s city council meeting is simple — prioritize your cultural events and marginalized communities in Eugene,” Eugene Pride writes in a Facebook post.

Festival planners are frustrated because the sold-out Ween concert doesn’t begin until 8 pm, one hour after Pride ends.

Eugene Pride is still figuring out how transportation to and from the event will work.

Pride is an annual celebration of the area’s LGBTQ+ community. Hosted for 30 years, it takes place the second week in August rather than June — Pride month — to allow celebrants to attend Pride celebrations elsewhere.

Per a 2006 concession agreement — a contract — between Kesey Enterprises and the city of Eugene, the private entertainment company has first right of refusal for parking around Cuthbert between May 1 and Oct. 31 annually. The remaining grass lots, including the paved lot behind the venue, are also under the contract.

Kit Kesey, Kesey Enterprises president, writes in a statement that it is not uncommon for events at the Cuthbert and Alton Baker Park to overlap. “Kesey Enterprises has been working closely with Eugene Pride organizers and is providing traffic and parking logistics assistance at Kesey Enterprises expense,” Kesey writes.

Pride vendors, exhibitioners, performers and entertainers will be provided parking in Alton Baker Park, according to a press release sent by Eugene Pride. Attendees with disabilities and carpools of four-or-more will get parking on a first come, first served basis.

No other attendees will be allowed to park on-site.

In the past, Eugene Pride volunteers directed traffic and parking. When there were shows at the Cuthbert on the same day, Cuthbert security took up the responsibility.

“They have never taken parking from us before,” McLain writes.

Tonight, Eugene’s City Council will meet while Mayor Lucy Vinis declares August 10 as “Eugene/Sprinfield LGBTQ Pride Day.”

McLain, and many of Eugene Pride’s organizers, will attend tonight’s Eugene City Council meeting at 7:30 pm — live from Eugene’s new City Hall at 500 East 4th Avenue — to voice their displeasure alongside requests for increased public parking during the event.

To attend online or register for public comment go to Eugene-or.gov/536/City-Council.