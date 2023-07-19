Music for Everyone Throughout Eugene

It’s time to hop on a bike or get your electric vehicle humming because there are three days of quality music at hand in the eclectic and collaborative Eugene PorchFest 2023, July 21 through 23, and you have to get to as many of the one-hour performances as you can. Multiple genres will be represented in 26 performances in Eugene city streets, yards and parks. Friday’s performances include the singer-songwriter duo Smalltime (Katie Songtag and Timothy Michael Shaw) as well as Mood Area 52 and Libracello (think cello, violin and guitar with electronic beats). Saturday’s lineup has, among others, Brazilian guitarist and singer Edson Oliveira, Universal Parade (featuring Eric Schatz) and Boxcar Figaro. Community singing — call and response in a circle unamplified — helps get Sunday’s music started. It ends Sunday evening with ambient cello loops from Alex Abrams and self-branded savage folk from Arthur Buezo. New to PorchFest this year are two movement classes to complement the music — yoga and sound meditation with Jen and Duane Champion and yoga in the park with Amalia Coxe-Trieger.

Eugene PorchFest 2023, outdoor concerts throughout Eugene, is July 21 through 23. Time and lineup information is at EugenePorchFest.com . Donations of $5 to $45 are suggested for each performance with all donations going to the artists. Yoga and sound meditation with Jen and Duane Champion is 11 am Saturday, July 22, at the Vista Wellness Center, 1531 Pearl Street, and Yoga in the Park with Amalia Coxe-Trieger is 10:30 am at Friendly Park, 2745 Monroe Street. A $10 to $20 sliding scale donation is suggested for each.